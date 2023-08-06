'It's gotten more popular every day': Asmongold reacts to Baldur's Gate 3 reaching over 700,000 active players on Steam

Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold was astounded when he found out that Baldur's Gate 3 had reached over 700,000 concurrent players on Steam days after its full release. The computer-role-playing game has seen a massively successful launch, with players and critics praising Larian Studios for a game that has seen a widespread appeal hitherto unseen for such a hardcore role-playing offering.

Many streamers have also sung its praises, with Zack "Asmongold" being one of its staunchest supporters on Twitch. Although not that interested in playing this game himself, he has repeatedly pointed out how Larian Studios' game has no microtransactions and that its launch was bug-free.

In a recent stream, he came across a Reddit post talking about this title's player count had increased over time. Asmongold was dumbfounded to learn that the game had only gotten more popular since its full release on August 3. Calling it "insane," the streamer noted how the concurrent Steam player count had exceeded 700,000:

"Baldur's Gate 3 just keeps going up. Let me see. Um, what the f*ck! Nah, yo, look you at this. Yo, what the f*ck? So, it's actually just gotten more popular every day. 700,000 people playing the game? That's insane!"

"Baldur's Gate is number 9 of all time on Steam": Asmongold reacts to Baldur's Gate 3 cracking the top ten most-played games list on Steam

This latest installment in the Baldur's Gate IP was a long time coming, with Baldur's Gate 2 initially released back in 2000. That said, it did see an enhanced edition get launched ten years ago with expansions on the way. However, this is the first major game in Larian Studios' series in a long time, and fans of the originals were excited about its launch.

With Baldur's Gate 3 released in Early Access in 2020, some may think that its full release on August 3 may have lost steam. But they could not be any more wrong, as the number of this title's player count has shot up exponentially since its launch.

Interestingly, other developers' comments about this title being an anomaly in the industry due to its long development only fueled the fire. Because of those remarks, casual players got this game to see what the fuss was about.

Asmongold has been praising Baldur's Gate 3 since before its launch, especially since talking about Larian Studios' response about not including any microtransaction in the game. Furthermore, he also released a video openly stating he had bought the game despite having little interest in playing it. His purchase was a vote of confidence in the decisions made by Larian Studios.

Timestamp 1:39:14

Naturally, he was stoked that so many people were playing Baldur's Gate 3 in its first week out. He compared it with the top Steam games of all time, saying:

"What are the top ten games? Bro, Baldur's Gate is number 9 of all time on Steam. I think what's so impressive about this is that this wasn't hyped. This was the opposite of hype. It's just that the game came out and a lot of people were saying it is good, then other people were like, 'F*ck this, I'm gonna try it out and see if it's good.'"

Fan reactions

Here are a few fans reacting to Asmongold's statements about Baldur's Gate 3 being in the top ten most-played games on Steam.

Fans praising the game (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Larian Studios' game is being hailed by many as one of the most comprehensive Dungeons and Dragons video games ever. For those confused about which class to start their first playthrough, here is our Baldur's Gate 3 Class Tier List to help make that decision.