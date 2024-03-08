"Jake is a f**king real fighter" - Adin Ross comments on Jake Paul "getting a lot of hate" after announcing fight with Mike Tyson

Adin Ross has chimed in on Jake Paul's fight with Mike Tyson. For those unaware, Paul took the internet by storm on March 7, 2024, after announcing that he would be boxing Tyson at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on July 20, 2024. Claiming that the event would be the "biggest fight of the 21st century," the internet influencer wrote:

"The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world…that's the MVP way. Whether you're tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you're team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you're a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you're not going to want to miss this event."

During a livestream on March 8, 2024, Adin Ross claimed that Jake Paul was "getting a lot of hate" for the upcoming event. Referring to the 27-year-old as his "brother," the Kick ambassador said:

"Guys, Jake is getting a lot of hate for this, and I think it's really funny because not a lot of people can have an opportunity to fight Mike Tyson. And you guys cannot tell me you're all not watching this. So, you guys can say what you want about Jake. My brother Jake is a f**king real fighter and he's going against one of the hardest-hitting people of all time, and we're all going to tune in to watch."

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross says he wants to get "hit" by Mike Tyson while discussing the 57-year-old's upcoming fight with Jake Paul

Adin Ross asserted that Jake Paul's fight with Mike Tyson would be a "big" event. He elaborated:

"Whether you like the fight or you don't like the fight, it's big. It's f**king big! It's going to be a big event. It's going to do numbers."

The indefinitely banned Twitch streamer's attention was drawn to viewers who commented on Tyson's age. He responded:

"Guys, I get it, he's 60 years old. I understand. But guys, guess what when Mike Tyson knocked the f**k out of that... 99% of this chat in a f**king one-hit if you guys got in the ring with him. Yes, okay, I get it he's 60. But he can still hit like Mike Tyson. Okay? So stop saying stupid s**t, saying that he can't f**king hit still. Okay?"

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross added that he would invite the 57-year-old to his Kick livestream and that he wanted to get "hit" by him:

"Also, I'm going to push to get Mike Tyson on stream within the next couple of months, chat. I'd love to get Mike on stream and I'd like to Mike hit me. Mike, I want to wear a... you know, I want to wear the thing that I wore over when Ryan (Garcia) hit me with, and I want to wear and I want you to hit me. So, Mike, I want to let you punch me."

Fans react to Adin Ross' comments on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight

X user @DramaAlert's tweet featuring the Kick streamer's comments has elicited responses from numerous fans. Here's what fans had to say about it:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While several netizens agreed with Adin Ross' opinions, X user @MrPantyDroppaa described his perspective as a "non-fighter's view on fighting."