Jake Paul has altercation with Floyd Mayweather, YouTuber later flees scene

Following Wednesday night's Heat game in Miami, there was an unexpected encounter between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube sensation Jake Paul. The two came face-to-face, leading to a brief altercation that quickly fizzled out. However, Paul was spotted leaving the scene shortly after in haste.

It's unclear what prompted the meeting between the two. However, Jake later revealed that nearly 50 people had confronted him, along with Floyd. Jake believes that the reason behind the tension was due to the YouTuber grabbing Floyd's cap before the latter's fight with Logan, Jake's older brother.

Here is the full video of the altercation:

What did Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. say about the conflict?

While the exact details of the altercation remain unclear from the video footage, Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather's sources have provided their versions of events.

Soon after the incident took place, Jake took to his Instagram stories to comment on the situation:

"So I'm leaving the Miami Heat game and Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere, out of like some side alley, waiting for me outside the stadium, and they're like, 'So what's up? what's all that talk now?'"

He continued:

"I'm like, first of all, what did I say to you, Floyd? I just took your hat and you're still mad about it? Come on, bro. And then 50 dudes literally start surrounding me to jump me, and I'm out that b**ch, okay?"

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Apparently Floyd Mayweather just tried to jump Jake Paul in Miami Apparently Floyd Mayweather just tried to jump Jake Paul in Miami 😳 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/GOA8IaDu1C

He later took to Twitter to hint at a possible boxing match. He wrote:

"Floyd if you want to fight 1 on 1 we can do that but don’t try to hop out of 3 cars 25 dudes deep tryna to jump me while I’m tryna enjoy my Wednesday night."

Jake Paul @jakepaul Floyd if you want to fight 1 on 1 we can do that but don’t try to hop out of 3 cars 25 dudes deep tryna to jump me while I’m tryna enjoy my Wednesday night Floyd if you want to fight 1 on 1 we can do that but don’t try to hop out of 3 cars 25 dudes deep tryna to jump me while I’m tryna enjoy my Wednesday night

A source close to Floyd, however, alleged that the reason behind the altercation was due to some unsavory remarks made by Jake about Floyd's family (according to reports):

"Jake crossed the line. This wasn’t about grabbing a hat. This was about Jake’s comments to Floyd about Floyd’s deceased family member and other below-the-belt inappropriate behavior."

Here's what the internet said

The video of the altercation between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather quickly went viral and garnered attention on social media. Popular YouTuber KSI, Jake's long-time online nemesis, tweeted:

Swarmz, another UK rapper and boxer, said:

Swarmz @Swarmz__ . HES TAKING L’S ! RUN PAUL RUN ....... HES TAKING L’S ! RUN PAUL RUN ...... 😂😂. HES TAKING L’S ! https://t.co/eC1CpOhvdE

Here are some other reactions:

Acez @Acez_Gaming @shannonsharpeee Ay bruh I think anyone is running in a 1v20 @shannonsharpeee Ay bruh I think anyone is running in a 1v20

HollowFrobe @the_only6 @shannonsharpeee I don’t see nothing wrong lol get outta there @shannonsharpeee I don’t see nothing wrong lol get outta there 😂

