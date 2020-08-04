Keemstar accuses Esports reporter Rod 'Slasher' Breslau of sexually harassing Twitch streamer

Rod 'Slasher' Breslau is a competitive gaming veteran and well-known eSports broadcaster who recently got exposed for apparently misusing his position. Several tweets have surfaced online, which reveal that he persuaded girls into dating and even went to the extent of offering them jobs in return.
These claims received further coverage when popular streamer Keemstar took to Twitter to post about the developments:
These recent allegations surfaced after Slasher commented on Leafy's 'Content Nuke' video on Pokimane, which he rated a 2 on 10, which was also a jibe at Keemstar's controversial post.
Since then, things have begun spiralling out of control for the Esports reporter.
Harassment allegations against Slasher
A series of leaked messages were tweeted by Brittany Venti, a streamer who called Slasher out for spamming her friend, Jessix, with requests to get in touch with Venti herself.
Take a look at Brittany Venti's revelations below:
Jessix also addressed the issue and tweeted the following response below. In the screenshots, one can see Slasher offering Jess a job at Mayhem as well as in Overwatch related stuff.
When some tried to defend him and shift the blame on Venti, she responded by giving further context:
Keemstar's Involvement
Daniel 'Keemstar' Keem took the matter actively to Twitter, and supported these allegations. He posted several tweets related to 'Creepy Slasher' and demanded answers from him.
Check out Keemstar's series of tweets below, where he accuses Slasher of 'sexual harassment':
Keemstar did not stop there as he decided to shift focus on Esports commentator Jake Lucky, who posted a video on YouTube, addressing the allegations.
In response to Lucky's attempt at defending Slasher, Keemstar tweeted another series of tweets, directed at both Lucky and Slasher. He did not refrain from criticising both of them and ranted about the prevalent situation in the industry:
As evident from the tweets above, Keemstar seems to be playing a key role in forcing Slasher to respond to the allegations against him.
Slasher's response
Though Slasher did not directly respond to either Brittany Venti or Jessix's claims, he tweeted a video where he said that the allegations against him were nothing in comparison to those against Dr DisRespect.
The online community is not too happy with the lack of an official response from Slasher. As the community waits for a confirmation on the allegations, they have taken to Twitter to ridicule Slasher's attempt at trolling Leafy, which ended up backfiring miserably.
Published 04 Aug 2020, 19:51 IST