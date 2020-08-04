Keemstar accuses Esports reporter Rod 'Slasher' Breslau of sexually harassing Twitch streamer

Rod 'Slasher' Breslau is a competitive gaming veteran and well-known eSports broadcaster who recently got exposed for apparently misusing his position. Several tweets have surfaced online, which reveal that he persuaded girls into dating and even went to the extent of offering them jobs in return.

These claims received further coverage when popular streamer Keemstar took to Twitter to post about the developments:

BREAKING: Allegedly- Creepy Esport Reporter know As @Slasher has been exposed for attacking female streamers because they turned down his sexual advances! #DramaAlert https://t.co/wOU9Ue8FK8 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 30, 2020

These recent allegations surfaced after Slasher commented on Leafy's 'Content Nuke' video on Pokimane, which he rated a 2 on 10, which was also a jibe at Keemstar's controversial post.

Since then, things have begun spiralling out of control for the Esports reporter.

Harassment allegations against Slasher

A series of leaked messages were tweeted by Brittany Venti, a streamer who called Slasher out for spamming her friend, Jessix, with requests to get in touch with Venti herself.

Take a look at Brittany Venti's revelations below:

You spamming my irl friend in dms nonstop to get in contact with me only to be rejected, and then proceeding to try to cancel me on Twitter over your vendetta of me rejecting you.



2/10 pic.twitter.com/c1sAm5O6QB — Venti 🔲 (@BrittanyVenti) July 30, 2020

Jessix also addressed the issue and tweeted the following response below. In the screenshots, one can see Slasher offering Jess a job at Mayhem as well as in Overwatch related stuff.

Now that the cats out of the bag,

Another LOL @ the fact that he tried to use his status in esports to get me to keep bugging Brittany for dates and even admitted that he didn't care how controversial she was. pic.twitter.com/3TyInBXEvN — NOT A FEMALE (@jessix_tv) July 30, 2020

I feel so embarrassed that he would do this to my friend who was also female. He takes advantage of women.



I had to dm him because he would NOT stop harassing my good friend @jessix_tv — Venti 🔲 (@BrittanyVenti) July 30, 2020

When some tried to defend him and shift the blame on Venti, she responded by giving further context:

Please retweet this.



Slasher white knights are trying to cover him by trying to make it seem like I was laughing at etikas death in the first screenshot here by purposely omitting the attached file of me laughing at the dm’s I leaked. pic.twitter.com/9NsHUyzzNu — Venti 🔲 (@BrittanyVenti) August 2, 2020

Keemstar's Involvement

Daniel 'Keemstar' Keem took the matter actively to Twitter, and supported these allegations. He posted several tweets related to 'Creepy Slasher' and demanded answers from him.

Check out Keemstar's series of tweets below, where he accuses Slasher of 'sexual harassment':

When you’re a reporter and you’re making a moves on a girl and get rejected, You can’t go on to write negative stories about them because you got rejected thats sexual-harassment 101! https://t.co/oJLh8vnRF5 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 30, 2020

BREAKING: Things get worst for creepy Esports reporter known as @Slasher as more witnesses come forward! #MeToo #DramaAlert https://t.co/2Smj4avVxO — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 30, 2020

L M F A O pic.twitter.com/LJTiDE3zZh — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 30, 2020

I mean if @Slasher offered you a job @jessix_tv for you to set him up on a date with @BrittanyVenti



That’s sexual-harassment! 101



It’s disgusting how some men in this industry use their position of power to try to get sexual favors with females. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 30, 2020

Right now @Thorin is the only esports reporter I trust!



All the others have been corrupted by big tech & big gaming studios / orgs.



I mean we literally have Esport reporters giving away Org jobs for romantic dates.



pathetic! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 31, 2020

Keemstar did not stop there as he decided to shift focus on Esports commentator Jake Lucky, who posted a video on YouTube, addressing the allegations.

In response to Lucky's attempt at defending Slasher, Keemstar tweeted another series of tweets, directed at both Lucky and Slasher. He did not refrain from criticising both of them and ranted about the prevalent situation in the industry:

Next #DramaAlert I will be exposing @JakeSucky For deliberately misleading his audience on the allegations surrounding @Slasher !



I will also be exposing all the Esport & gaming news sites that refuse to cover the story factually!



Absolute corruption from Esport industry! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 31, 2020

Jake you’re a complete loser! You think it’s totally fine for ESport reporters to offer jobs to female streamers for romantic dates in return.



what the fuck is wrong with your head and the company you work for putting that messaging out! https://t.co/adGHgw8DaL — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 31, 2020

Jake , Why are you trying to spin it? Do you have something against female streamers?



Even if what you’re saying is true. Do you think eSport reporters should be giving referrals for jobs to female streamers in return for romantic dates?



You are a LOSER! https://t.co/vddIrlq7PU — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 31, 2020

It’s absolutely disgusting what some of these female streamers have to deal with.



Based on what I’ve seen over the last 24 hours from men journalist in the gaming industry.



Don’t worry ladies, I got you! I’m gonna bring these creeps down! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 31, 2020

When I see man abusing their power and only offering job Opportunities to woman if they give up sexual favors.



I get fucking pissed! This is the type of shit that has corrupt at the entire gaming community and the scum bags need to be called out! https://t.co/sQbPXF5NpU — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 31, 2020

As evident from the tweets above, Keemstar seems to be playing a key role in forcing Slasher to respond to the allegations against him.

Slasher's response

Though Slasher did not directly respond to either Brittany Venti or Jessix's claims, he tweeted a video where he said that the allegations against him were nothing in comparison to those against Dr DisRespect.

What is Slasher trying to say here? pic.twitter.com/WTrqdKsd5d — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 31, 2020

The online community is not too happy with the lack of an official response from Slasher. As the community waits for a confirmation on the allegations, they have taken to Twitter to ridicule Slasher's attempt at trolling Leafy, which ended up backfiring miserably.

Slasher trying to take a shot at @Leafy for disrespecting his queen Pokimane and then getting exposed as a creep in the replies is the funniest shit I’ve seen all week pic.twitter.com/UNeScmw9sw — aiden (@aid8nn) July 31, 2020