Kick user impersonates Nmplol and types questionable messages, streamer calls for Trainwreckstv's assistance

Twitch streamer and OTK member Nick "Nmplol" took to his stream to reveal that an individual had been impersonating him on Kick.com, the newly launched streaming platform by Tyler "TrainwrecksTV," and passing around insincere comments.

The user confused fans by using the exact name of the streamer on Twitch. Nick displayed screenshots showing that they had typed racially provocative comments and attempted to impersonate him, one of the foremost African-American streamers in the community.

Fortunately, after contacting TrainwrecksTV, the issue has been resolved.

Nmplol's fake account on Kick causes trouble, community reacts

Nmplol, one of the most well-known streamers with over a million followers on Twitch, discovered that someone had created an account on Kick.com impersonating him and spreading confrontational messages in the chat boxes. Seeing the messages, he said:

"So someone's going on Kick talking like me, or just pretending to be me."

(Timestamp: 01:30:38)

He then read out the messages that were typed by the fake profile:

"'Black lives matter all day,' 'Imagine not calling the guy calling me a monkey racist,' 'this mfers been in our country for years oppressing us but the second we stand up for ourselves, they hating on it for real.' So I saw that this guy was doing this sort of sh*t, going on there, so I messaged Train."

He announced that he has a verified account on Kick now, which, at the time of writing, has around 60 followers.

"So I messaged Train, okay, and I got my name."

Here's what the internet said

Nmplol's alternative YouTube channel for clips shared the video, which sparked a lot of curious comments regarding the impersonator's unusual act. While some fans perceived the comments as harmless, a few pointed out that impersonation can often lead to other risks:

Fans give their take on the clip (Image via Nmplol Clips YouTube)

Kick.com has become a hotbed of controversies in recent weeks. One of the most reported news stories was when Adin Ross recklessly tried to stream a p*rnographic website during a live stream.

