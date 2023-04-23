League of Legends LoLdle #290: Answers for Sunday, April 23, 2023

On April 23, 2023, the developers of League of Legends LoLdle officially released puzzle number 290 for players around the world. The solutions for the same have been discussed briefly in this article. While players will definitely have fun figuring out the solutions for themselves, it can be nice to have a helping hand.

The puzzles for April 23, 2023, are comparatively easier, with all of the champions included being very popular. Even newer players will find today's LoLdle easy.

Answers to League of Legends LoLdle for April 23, 2023

The answers to League of Legends LoLdle puzzle number 290, released on April 23, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Cho'Gath

Quote: Zed

Ability: Renekton, Bonus: Q

Emoji: Kalista

Splash Art: Vel'Koz, Bonus: Default

Cho'Gath is easy to guess since there is only one void melee champion in the game who functions as a toplaner. Zed is also simple to predict since the quote has the word "shadow" in it, and there are only a handful of champions that can be related to the same.

Renekton should be an easy guess for players who are toplane mains as the champion is very popular and currently part of the meta. The clues to Kalista and Vel'Koz are very obvious since there aren't many alternatives to consider.

Answers to past League of Legends LoLdle puzzles

The solutions to some of the past LoLdle puzzles are as follows:

April 22, 2023, LoLdle = Viego, Miss Fortune, Lilia, Gragas, Malzahar

April 20, 2023, LoLdle = Poppy, Kennen, Swain, Rakan, Kha'Zix

April 19, 2023, LoLdle = Renekton, Taliyah, Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Varus

April 18, 2023, LoLdle = Cassiopeia, Nasus, Jarvan IV, Ziggs, Morgana

April 17, 2023, LoLdle = Yasuo, Brand, Miss Fortune, Ahri, Yone

April 16, 2023, LoLdle = Talon, Vladimir, Rell, Twitch, Diana

April 15, 2023, LoLdle = Aurelion Sol, Janna, Corki, Zed, Renekton

April 14, 2023, LoLdle = Sejuani, Nunu and Willump, Zed, Twisted Fate, Zeri

April 13, 2023, LoLdle = Elise, Darius, Malzahar, Zeri, Irelia

April 12, 2023, LoLdle = Darius, Zilean, Yorick, Zilean, Shyvana

April 11, 2023, LoLdle = Sylas, Trundle, Karma, Veigar, Cho'Gath

April 10, 2023, LoLdle = Pantheon, Rengar, K'Sante, Diana, Ezreal

