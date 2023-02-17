League of Legends' new 2v2v2v2 game mode: Gameplay details, expected release date, and more

Riot Games has finally disclosed details on the forthcoming League of Legends 2v2v2v2 game mode. With the publication of the dev diary video series, the game developers revealed further information about the other forthcoming game modes for the summoner's rift.

Riot Games developers Riot Brightmoon (Executive Producer of League of Legends) and Meddler (Head of League Studio) revealed the impending 2v2v2v2 game style a few weeks ago. They followed up with new information on gameplay specifics. For the time being, the game mode is nameless, with the game creators refusing to share a codename or title.

Riot Games has indicated that one of their aims is to explore gaming both physically outside of Summoner's Rift and especially outside of the core League of Legends gameplay experience, which is why the impending 2v2v2v2 game mode will undoubtedly be a much-needed and appreciated shift.

According to Riot Games, the upcoming League of Legends game mode aims to get players into champion vs. champion combat as quickly as possible, push champion itemization possibilities in an untraditional direction for the game, and minimize time spent dead or wedged in a frustrating game as much as possible.

Four teams of two will be able to choose champions and will be partnered against another team in multiple death-match-style rounds in the forthcoming League of Legends 2v2v2v2 game mode. Champions will be able to advance in power during the game, collecting equipment, levels, and unique abilities known as Augments in between combats.

Moreover, teams will be eliminated after losing a certain amount of rounds, allowing them to exit and queue up for another game, conserving League of Legends players' time and allowing more games to be played. This idea is extremely similar to the one currently in use for the TFT game mode Double Up, which inspired this project.

The League of Legends game developers acknowledged that it had been a long time since a new game mode launched, and they assured the fans that more information would be provided in the future. As of now, with the 2v2v2v2 game mode undergoing frequent adjustments, there isn't much certain information that the game creators can reveal.

They did, however, give a short outline of their perspectives on League of Legends' Augments (Augments are a part of the TFT gameplay). They mentioned that they are key power-ups designed to establish builds for champions. Champions must decide whether to focus on their primary strengths or endeavor to flex into new, unique ones.

The game developers' major objective with this is to eventually generate variation in a champion's skills to create exciting, distinct fighting situations.

Riot Games has tested League of Legends champion Sylas, who ends up casting Lissandra W (Ring of Frost) every five seconds, Ekko, who has an insane 500 attack range, and Kai'Sa, who can dive into the enemy team and die immediately, resulting in a gigantic explosion that has the potential to deal a significant amount of damage to her two enemies' remaining health.

The game's developers also said they are working on new variations and high-impact Augments but are not yet certain about them.

Expected release date for the upcoming League of Legends' 2v2v2v2 game mode

There is no specific release date for the forthcoming game mode yet, but Riot Games has announced on their dev blog that they are aiming for a summer 2023 release. Moreover, the game developers also revealed that the game mode would be accessible in an experimental stage sooner, presumably on the PBE, before the official initial release on live servers.

This is so that the community can experience the game mode sooner rather than waiting comparatively longer for the game developers to finish polishing up the game mode.

On top of that, the game developers will monitor the player base's initial reaction and feedback on the gameplay. If the majority ends up having a favorable opinion, the game mode will ultimately end up being released in the future with further improvements

What are other game modes scheduled to release next?

No additional game modes are planned for release as the game creators focus on the future 2v2v2v2 game mode. They have, however, said that they have not forgotten about Nexus Blitz, which missed its re-release date in 2022.

Fans may look forward to the Nexus Blitz shortly, as the game developers will allocate their game mode team to it shortly.

Poll : 0 votes