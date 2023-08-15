"Let's see who lives longer" - Ethan Klein bets he would outlive xQc as the streamers' feud continues

Following their heated exchange, popular internet personalities Ethan Klein and Felix "xQc" clashed again on August 15, 2023. During the recent episode of the H3 Podcast, Klein discovered a clip in which xQc boasted about his age. Calling himself a "time billionaire," the former Overwatch pro blasted at the YouTuber, saying:

"I'm still a billionaire in terms of time. Okay? And, this guy is f**king old as bricks! Okay? And then, I have something that he will never be able to buy in any way - time. Time, right? I am a time billionaire and he is not. That's the f**king real flex. That is unobtainable. I'm further in a lot of capacities, right? Yet, still younger and he ain't, dude! That's the real f**king flex. No money can buy that. No watch or diamond, or whatever the f**k will be able to buy that."

In response to these statements, Ethan Klein wanted to put "money on the table" by claiming that he would outlive xQc. The 38-year-old remarked:

"Let's see who lives longer, bro! I'm doing pretty good. I'm willing to bet that my a*s is going to live longer than him. Let's put money on the table, bro."

"He's not a picture of health" - Ethan Klein claps back at xQc after the latter referred to himself as a "time billionaire"

Ethan Klein came across the aforementioned Twitch clip at the 34-minute mark of the H3 Podcast. After claiming that he would outlive the streamer, a member of his podcast team joked that the internet personalities should take out life insurance policies on each other.

Klein's interest was piqued after hearing this and responded:

"Oh, that would be good. That's a good idea! That's a really good idea. I wonder if we could do that. Have you heard about the companies taking random life insurance on their, like, old employees and just silently collecting on their death? It's so f**king crazy! Crazy!"

Timestamp: 00:34:00

The YouTuber then clapped back at Felix, saying:

"Just saying, he's not a picture of health. Time billionaire xQc. Do you hear that, time billionaire? Do you hear the bell? Three days, no sleep - ding! Four days, no sleep - ding!"

Fans react to the streamers' ongoing feud

Ethan Klein's wager on xQc about who would outlive has received a lot of attention on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the community said:

Ethan Klein and xQc have been embroiled in a massive feud ever since the latter received backlash for his reaction content. On August 4, 2023, the YouTuber publicly referred to the Twitch streamer as a "content thief." Eventually, the two got together on a Zoom call, but their interaction quickly devolved into them name-calling and hurling insults at each other.