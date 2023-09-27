Lies of P patch 1.2.0.0 official notes: Boss nerfs, Specter buffs, increased item drop rates, and more

Lies of P patch 1.2.0.0 is currently live, and it consists of a plethora of balancing changes. The first major patch provides nerfs to some of the high-profile main bosses. This update reduces the drop rate of Star Fragments as it was dropping at an enormous rate. The Character Reset Feature (Re-Spec) has been implemented, allowing players to reset various statistics of the characters and components.

This article will provide an overview of patch 1.2.0.0 in Lies of P.

Official patch notes for Lies of P 1.2.0.0 update

Field Monster Adjustments

Decreased the HP of certain field monsters.

Increased the chance of breaking some monsters' stance and the frequency of stagger.

Increased the staggerable window time.

Decrease the HP of all 3 types of Dimensional Butterflies.

Reward Changes

Increased the drop rate of Moonstone type items.

Decreased the drop rate of Star Fragments.

Increased the drop rate of Ergo items.

Increased the Ergo rewards of certain monsters that appear after Lorenzini Arcade".

Tweaks to Bosses

Decreased the HP of 'Fallen Archbishop Andreus'.

Decreased the HP of 'King of Puppets' in the first phase.

Decreased the HP of 'Simon Manus, Arm of God'.

Decreased the damage of 'Simon Manus, Awakened God'.

Increased the chance to break the stance of 'Simon Manus, Awakened God'".

Increased the Specter's HP and damage.

Character Progression Reset (New Feature)

Added the feature to reset the character's level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms at the 'Gold Coin Tree'.

Characters created after this patch will now receive 8 Gold Coin Fruits instead of 5 for their first harvest.

Adjusted the required amount of gold coins to reset the character's level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms.

Additional Changes

Players will now be able to carry more weight for each point spent on Capacity.

Decreased the weight of Amulets that could be purchased with Boss Ergo.

Players will now be able to land attacks better when they use fable arts that consume three or more slots. (includes Fable Arts that stack).

Successfully performing the Fable Art 'Guard Parry' will now break the monster's stance.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with the Legion Arm 'Pandemonium II - Acid Charge' rarely not working properly.

Fixed a bug that the Legion Arm 'Pandemonium' consumed only Legion guage while using Grindstones.

Fixed a bug that Geppetto's face to flicker in the cutscene after defeating the 'Nameless Puppet' with Graphic Quality Presets - Low.

Fixed a typo of Carlo Collodi in the End Credits. (We sincerely apologize to Mr. Collodi and that was not a lie!).

This summarizes the patch 1.2.0.0 in Lies of P.