"Lot of them knew how stupid and sh**ty the thing was" - xQc hits back at streamers for not commenting on his conflict with Adept

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has voiced his displeasure with streamers for not commenting on his conflict with his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept." While playing Counter-Strike 2 on the Stake-backed livestreaming platform, Felix slammed content creators, stating they have been "really quiet" about the controversy. Claiming a "lot of them knew" about the situation, the French-Canadian personality remarked:

"Nah, streamers have been really quiet about everything. Just because they're, I don't know - I guess they don't want to be in the middle of it. But, a lot of them knew, like, how stupid and sh**ty the thing was."

"I'm not even trauma-dumping" - xQc believes streamers talked about "everything else" besides his massive feud with Adept

xQc and Adept's dispute has made headlines several times this year. Some of their biggest controversies ranged from the latter accusing the streamer of "violating court orders" to Felix being accused of physical abuse.

The most recent drama occurred on September 30, 2023, when Adept leaked a series of xQc's private conversations on Instagram, accusing him of paying his channel's head moderator in exchange for s*x.

As mentioned earlier, the former Overwatch pro brought up his conflict with Adept and expressed his dissatisfaction with streamers who did not comment on the situation. Fans then asked if he had asked content creators to weigh in on the controversy.

Felix's response was:

"Why would I ask them? I never asked anybody to say anything. Why the f**k would I ask anybody to say anything? I want things to be organic. Why wouldn't they? Because everybody seems to have to say about everything else. Except when it's f**king my s**t and I'm being completely f**ked with, nobody wants to say about how they look at things."

Timestamp: 06:43:35

According to some Kick viewers, political commentator Steven "Destiny" covered the situation on his channel. In response, xQc said:

"'Destiny did.' I mean, he did. You're right. I'm not even trauma-dumping. It's just, bro, I'm not in trauma."

The 27-year-old went on to say that streamers could have said something about his relationship status, whether he "presented himself" as anything other than a boyfriend to Adept:

"It's just like... is there a singular streamer or person, or anybody whatsoever in any way that ever saw me presenting myself as any other than being a boyfriend to somebody? Well, they could've said if they wanted to."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

xQc's clip was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here are some pertinent comments from the discussion thread:

This is not the first time xQc has commented on streamers' and content creators' reactions to his feud with Adept. During a livestream on October 4, 2023, the Quebec native expressed his dismay with Imane "Pokimane" and others who referred to his legal battle with his ex-girlfriend as "drama."