Marcos Gaming unveils their New State Mobile squad 

Marcos Gaming has announced their new New State Mobile roster. The organization has gone with a proven lineup and has signed former Wanted Gaming players, who did well in the recently concluded Snapdragon Pro series.

The squad is currently competing in the Upthrust Survival Throne Season 3 and has performed in a consistent manner in the first two days of its league stage, maintaining second position in the overall standings.

A look at Marcos Gaming's New State Mobile lineup

1) Wanted

2) Raiden

3) Nik

4) Paavkilo

5) Param

Having previously participated in BGMI tournaments, these athletes bring great knowledge and expertise to the Battle Royale genre. They have also proved themselves in several New State Mobile tournaments.

In the Pro Series, the squad was able to secure second place in the challenger finals, just behind Team S8UL. They then went on to rank in seventh place in the Grand Finals with two chicken dinners. This impressive feat, in which they outranked thousands of other teams and established organizations, showcased their immense potential.

ESL India

It's all about the journey, not just the destination. Keep on going!



A huge congratulations to our runner ups & MVP of the Snapdragon Pro Series New State Mobile Grand Finale.

The Pro Series was the biggest tournament for the title and was hosted by ESL India and Nodwin Gaming. The event belonged to Team XO, who clinched the title. However, several underdog squads also presented their prowess there.

Marcos Gaming entered New State in December and were invited directly to the Mobile Challenge phase of this Pro Series (third phase). However, they struggled and failed to qualify for the next stage as they occupied 26th place out of 32 teams playing. On the other hand, Wanted Gaming finished 17th in the stage, ahead of teams like X Spark, TSM, Revenant, Enigma, and others.

The new squad, which has proven to be one of the top teams in the Snapdragon Pro series, brings new energy to the organization. This acquisition will significantly increase Marcos Gaming's competitiveness as the players are already preparing to face the upcoming challenges.

The D-Day is over and here are final results. @esportsxo proved their grind on stage @godlike .in is runner up and @reckoningesports is second runner up.

Several big players like Scout recently said on his stream that another New State Mobile LAN tournament is scheduled to take place in a few weeks.

The game's competitive scene is experiencing a boom in new tournaments at the same time that these roster signings are taking place, making it an exciting trip for both players and fans. A number of prominent firms have entered the scene with a dedicated New State Mobile squad.

Marcos Gaming has been a prominent figure in the Indian mobile esports scene since 2019. They have established their reputation through their presence in PUBG Mobile, BGMI Pokemon UNITE, Brawl Stars, and Clash of Clans.

