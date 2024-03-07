Felix "xQc" has given his two cents on the recently announced Netflix fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. The younger Paul brother has received a lot of backlash from the professional boxing and MMA community for going up against the former boxer in a bout slated to happen on July 20, 2024. For more context, Tyson will be 58 years old at the time.

Kick and Twitch streamer xQc was amused after learning about the scheduled fight, and noted that Iron Mike has been retired for a while now, and talked about how he has been chilling and enjoying life:

"Bro, Mike Tyson's been like retired, chilling out doing shrooms and sh*t. He does hero dosing and sh*t like, the guy is just been chilling the f*ck out. I don't even know."

"Don't underestimate Mike Tyson": Viewers react to xQc's take on the fight with Jake Paul

As mentioned before, Jake Paul, who turned 27 a couple of months ago, has been getting a lot of flak for going up against someone more than twice his age, irrespective of how celebrated and decorated Mike Tyson was back in the day. Detracters have been sharing clips of the boxing legend's apparent frailty on social media as a way to roast Jake.

xQc came across one such clip on X where Mike Tyson can be seen walking in the street with the help of what many have claimed is a cane.

Expand Tweet

The streamer appeared quite conflicted about the matchup with Jake Paul after watching the video and went on to say:

"Brother, chat, guys. I mean he can still fight, but like what the heck dude? Yeah no doubt, he is still in shape, he's still got it but like."

xQc then went on to watch a video of Tyson in a practice session and concluded that even though he is still in shape and can technically fight due to his expertise, his advanced age must be taken into account:

"Chat, I genuinely still think that at 58 there are physical limitations that are pretty severe."

Viewers of the streamer debated in the comments about how they thought the fight would go. Many seem to think that Tyson could still come out on top if the match doesn't go on too long, noting that he will probably have lower stamina due to his age but is still lethal enough to turn the tides against Jake Paul.

Fans react to the streamer's clip (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

The fight will be telecast live from the AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20, 2024, and for the first time, Netflix will be featuring a live boxing event.