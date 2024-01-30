MLBB Games of the Future 2024: Schedule, format, participants, and more

Mobile Legends Bang Bang fans are in for loads of excitement with the MLBB Games of the Future 2024, the highly anticipated international multi-game tournament, around the corner. Moonton’s popular MOBA title's esports scene has received a boost in 2024, ever since it collaborated with the Esports World Cup. Thus, the organizers are expecting the upcoming Games of the Future 2024 tournament to break previous statistical records.

Hosted in Kazan, Russia, the tournament will begin by the end of February. This article brings you the schedule, format, prize pool, and other details about the competition.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 schedule

The MLBB Games of the Future 2024 will begin on February 26, 2024. Per current information, 16 top MLBB pro teams will compete for the all-elusive champion’s crown. The final match will be played on March 2, 2024.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 format

As mentioned, the MLBB Games of the Future 2024 will have 16 teams fighting in Kazan, Russia, for the champion’s title. The tournament will be divided into the Group Stage and Playoffs.

Group Stage

The Group Stage will begin on February 26, 2024, and conclude on February 27, 2024.

The 16 teams will be divided into four groups, with four teams in each. The Group Stage matches will be in a best-of-three (Bo3) format. The team clinching two of three MLBB games will win the match. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Playoffs.

The top teams will secure their spots in the second stage of the Playoffs, while the other two will advance to the first stage. The bottom-most teams from each group will be eliminated.

Playoffs

The Playoffs will begin on February 28, 2024, and conclude on March 2, 2024. These will be single-elimination bracket games. All games in the Playoffs will be held in best-of-three (Bo3) formats. However, the Grand Final of the MLBB Games of the Future 2024 will be held in a best-of-five (Bo5) format. The finalists must win three of these five games to lift the title.

Group B’s second-place holders will compete against the third team from Group A. The winner will face the winner of Group A to secure their place in the Semifinals. Similarly, the second-ranked team from Group A will face the third-ranked team from Group B. The winner will compete against Group B winners to qualify for the Semifinals.

Group D’s second-ranked team will face the third-ranked team from Group X in the first stage of the Playoffs. The winner will get a chance to secure their Semifinals spot by playing against Group C’s group toppers. The winner of the match between Group C’s second-place holders and Group D’s third-place holders will lock horns with Group D’s group toppers to qualify for the Semifinals.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 venue

Kazan, Russia, will host the 16 teams participating in the MLBB Games of the Future 2024. The Group Stage games will be held at the Korston Club Hotel, while the Playoffs and the Grand Final will take place at Kazan Expo.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 participants

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 has invited 13 top MLBB teams to battle three top MLBB pro teams that qualified for this tournament by winning the Phygital Games. Here is a list of all the participating teams in the tournament.

Royal Cybersports Club (Phygital Games #3)

Team Lilgun (Phygital Games #9)

Deus Vult (Ohygital Gaemes #10)

RRQ Hoshi (Invited)

KeepBest Gaming (Invited)

ONIC Esports (Invited)

AP.Bren (Invited)

Team Flash (Invited)

Blacklist International (Invited)

HomeBois MY (Invited)

Twisted Minds (Invited)

Burmese Ghouls (Invited)

Nightmare Esports (Invited)

Fire Flux Esports (Invited)

S2G Esports (Invited)

Burn X Flash (Invited)

Group Division

Here is the Group Division of MLBB Games of the Future 2024:

Group A

Burmese Ghouls

Deus Vult

RRQ Hoshi

Team Lilgun

Group B

AP.Bren

HomeBois MY

S2GEsports

Twisted Minds

Group C

Blacklist International

Fire Flux Esports

Nightmare Esports

Royal Cybersports Club

Group D

Burn X Flash

KeepBest Gaming

ONIC Esports

Team Flash

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 prize pool

The MLBB Games of the Future 2024 has announced a whopping $1 million prize pool for the tournament. The breakdown is as follows:

Winners will get $350,000

The first runner-ups will earn $160,000

The second runner-ups will earn $120,000

The fourth-positioned team will get $70,000

Then fifth to eight-positioned teams will get $35,000 each

ninth to 12th-ranked teams will earn $25,000 each

Finally, the last three teams (13 to 16 ranks) will get $15,000 each

The Games of the Future international tournament features classic sports, esports, and technologies. It combines physical and digital competitions where athletes will compete in the virtual arena as well as in the real field of play. MLBB getting featured in the Games of the Future 2024 is a positive step forward in the already booming MLBB Esports scene.

