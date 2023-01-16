Modern Warfare 2 beats Elden Ring to become the best-selling game in United States in 2022

Call of Duty's year ended on a high note, with Modern Warfare 2 becoming the best-selling game in the United States in 2022. Despite being released in the last quarter of the year, Modern Warfare 2 topped the NPD charts in terms of units sold.

The latest entry in the franchise acquired $1 billion in sales revenue just ten days after its release. Apart from breaking records within the franchise, the game also outshined other heavy hitters, including Elden Ring (winner of the Game of the Year award).

The list was released by the NPD Group, a leading global market research company. The top 10 games on the chart did not surprise the gaming community since they were the highlights of last year's roster. Here is NPD's list of the top 10 games in 2022 based on sales:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Elden Ring Madden NFL 23 God of War: Ragnarok LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Pokemon: Scarlet/Violet FIFA 23 Pokemon Legends: Arceus Horizon II: Forbidden West MLB: The Show 22

Apart from topping the year's top-selling video games chart in the United States, the latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise also came first in December's monthly sales chart as well. The exact number is yet to be revealed by Activision. However, after the game reached the $1 billion mark in just ten days, here is what Activision's CEO Bobby Kotick had to say about the game's unprecedented success:

"I am so proud of the extraordinary efforts from our Call of Duty teams and the records they have achieved with Modern Warfare 2. Connecting the world through joy, fun, and the thrill of competition is the key to our success. Modern Warfare 2 has provided this to millions of players faster and with greater satisfaction than ever before."

The game is a direct sequel to the 2019's hit release Modern Warfare. With the newly revamped engine, it is a clean slate for the Call of Duty franchise, offering a complete package with its lengthy campaign, multiplayer mode, and Spec Ops experience. Call of Duty's take on the battle royale genre, Warzone 2 is also tied to the game and is available to play for free right now.

