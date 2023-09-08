MPL SG x Razer brings free diamonds, cash prizes, and more for fans this racing season

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Singapore (MPL SG) and Razer are collaborating with the Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) this racing season. It aims to bring together Singapore's most thrilling lifestyle, racing, and MPL Singapore, its only esports tournament. This collab will bring some incredible prizes for the fans, like free diamonds in MLBB, cash prizes, and more.

From September 8 to 17, 2023, MLBB fans have the chance to walk on the Road to Victory with RAZERSTORE FUNAN.

MPL SG and Razer join hands with GPSS this racing season

Get attractive rewards and luring deals on diamonds, skins, and more from the MPL SG x Razer collaboration. (Image via Moonton Games)

This racing season, MPL SG brings some incredible gifts for the fans in collaboration with RazerStore Funan, which will become a racing hub from September 8 to 17, 2023, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Check-in to the store to earn guaranteed Razer merchandise, Razer Gold virtual credits, and Mobiel Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) in-game items like free diamonds and more.

Here are some fun activities that can get you close to these thrilling prizes up for grabs.

The Johnson Drag Race Challenge

Set the tracks on fire with Johnson in this MPL SG x Razer event. (Image via Moonton Games)

This champion can transform into a car and become a speedster in the MLBB games. The Johnson Drag Race Challenge invites fans to race around the MLBB maps as this top-tier champion.

The objective is to successfully complete three laps without crashing to win a chance at the “Spin and Win” roulette wheel (described below). However, you can win 300 diamonds in MLBB and a guaranteed elite skin regardless of the end result.

3v3 Speed Match

Bring your friends to win the 3v3 matches during MPL SG x Razer event (Image via Moonton Games)

As mentioned earlier, this MPL SG x RazerStore Funan is everything about speed. Bring your friends or team up with other participants to have a fun time in this 3v3 Speed Match event. Winning this event will earn you a chance on the “Spin and Win” roulette wheel.

However, even the losing side will also earn 400 diamonds in MLBB and a guaranteed elite skin. It is worth noting that these speed matches will only be available on the weekends.

The Spin and Win roulette wheel

MPL SG x Razer collaboration offers some amazing prizes (Image via Razer)

This will be open to the winners of the previously mentioned events. Every spin on the wheel will earn you exciting Razer and MLBB prizes.

These prizes include the Razer Hammerhead BT In-Ear Bluetooth Headphone which is only available on weekends (SG$160), the Razer Messenger Sling Bag (SG$80), Razer Gold Credits, and MLBB in-game items (SG$65).

How to take advantage of the special offers?

Steps to get more rewards in MPL SG x Razer event (Image via Monton Games)

Gamers and fans of the community keen on availing the special redeem offers will have to create a Razer ID, check-in for marketing communication, and then show this to the in-store staff. Successful participants can get MLBB in-game items worth SG$40.

However, there is a catch. This offer will only be available for the first 12 redemptions. Therefore, you need to arrive early in the store to get this offer.

Customers can also get MLBB in-game items worth up to SG$30 like guaranteed epic skins and more. For that, they need to purchase MLBB diamonds in a single transaction with the Razer Gold wallet worth SG$100 or more.

Daniel Chew, the Head of Esports for Singapore at Moonton Games, said:

“Our mission is to create thrilling experiences for our adrenaline-seeking players and fans. To that end, we're delighted to team up with Razer and GPSS to level up one of Singapore's marquee calendar events by adding our unique esports and gaming activities to the entertainment lineup. We hope to bring greater intersections involving traditional sports and competitive gaming to our local fans, and be in the driver's seat in nurturing the nation's esports ecosystem."

Adisorn Phonnarut, Global Head of Razer, talks about how the company is constantly driven by innovation and the pursuit of a superior gaming experience. In his words:

“At Razer, we're continually driven by innovation and the pursuit of superior gaming experiences for our community. Our collaboration with MPL SG and GPSS reflects our commitment to unify the gaming world with other dynamic entertainment avenues. The RazerStore in Funan, being a beacon for gaming in Singapore, is the ideal venue to bring these incredible race-themed activities to life.”

He further added:

“Furthermore, our Razer Gold platform, the unified game credits for gamers, ensures that participants get more value for every game and in-game item they cherish. Together with MPL SG, we're thrilled to blend the passion of esports and the adrenaline of racing, crafting unforgettable memories for all involved."

The third week of MPL SG Season 6 Regular Season will run alongside the cars in GPSS. The top MLBB teams in Singapore are fighting every weekend for the lion’s share of the SG$ 100,000 prize pool, the lucrative trophy, and a chance to represent their country in the upcoming M5 World Championship.