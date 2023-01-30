"MrBeast is a GOAT fr" - Online community supports MrBeast as he helps cure 1,000 people's blindness

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has broken the internet again after creating another heart-warming video. On January 29, Jimmy uploaded a video titled "1,000 Blind People See For The First Time," which, as the name suggests, cured people's blindness through surgery that he funded.

Known as a philanthropist in the online world, this is not the first time the creator has had such an ingenious and generous idea. Jimmy's latest video, like many of his other uploads, has garnered a lot of comments appreciating his gesture. One user said:

"MrBeast is a GOAT fr"

"How could anyone actually hate MrBeast?" - Creator's latest video garners love from online community

MrBeast is no stranger to making videos that push the boundaries. Jimmy has done everything from re-creating a full-throttled Squid Game set to giving away an island. But what sets him apart from other creators is his philanthropic gestures.

In his latest video, about eight minutes long, the 24-year-old garnered over 42 million views and nearly 200K comments in just over a day. On Twitter, the creator received an outpouring of love and appreciative comments.

One user pointed out that MrBeast has not only cured people's blindnesses but also helped in planting over 20 million trees across the globe:

People were critical of detractors. One user pointed out:

Despite not being able to see the dislikes, some users remained bemused at the possibility of such an act:

Despite not being able to see the dislikes, some users remained bemused at the possibility of such an act:

Jimmy has revealed that the revenue he generates through his YouTube goes back to his upcoming projects. One user commented:

Jimmy has revealed that the revenue he generates through his YouTube goes back to his upcoming projects. One user commented:

People continued to share their gratitude for the YouTuber:

MrBeast's charitable gesture, however, drew the bleak reality of the country's present situation. Hasan "HasabAbi," another creator and Twitch streamer, took to his live broadcast to react to the video.

According to him, the fact that thousands of people had to rely on a YouTuber's generosity was a concerning aspect. He hinted that the government should provide better medical aid to needy people. He said:

"It is so insanely frustrating, that it is like, it's up to one YouTube guy who decided to make content out of like, people who are too poor can't just f**king see. That's insane, anyway sorry. That's just a deeply, deeply frustrating concept."

Jimmy is, without a doubt, among the most popular creators. Last year, he became the most subscribed individual creator on YouTube, surpassing PewDiePie. To read more about the story, click here.

