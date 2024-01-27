"My m*at is somewhere digitally" - xQc panics after IShowSpeed pranks him by spamming "leaked" in Twitch chat

Twitch personality Felix "xQc" found himself at the receiving end of a prank orchestrated by fellow streamer Darren "IShowSpeed." Upon logging into his Twitch account to see who was streaming, IShowSpeed discovered that Felix was live. In a comical twist, Darren encouraged his audience to flood Felix's chat with the phrase "d**k got leaked," insinuating that Felix may have leaked his privates.

Unaware that he was being pranked by IShowSpeed, Felix swiftly scrolled through his Twitter feed to verify if he had inadvertently leaked something. He said:

"Hold on? Check Twitter? (scrolls through the social media platform) What's going on? Guys, guys, holy f**k. Guys, what the f**k are you saying? Guys, why is all spamming at the same time?"

However, the streamer soon realized that the entire scenario was fabricated and breathed a sigh of relief, reassured that he hadn't leaked any information, or his m*at for that matter,:

"Jesus Christ! You guys are bugging on the stack! No sh*t I checked, are you f**king moron? Guys, you wanna know why I got scared, chat? My m*at is somewhere digitally. It is somewhere out there."

IShowSpeed's prank on xQc goes viral

IShowSpeed is known for his antics, and he chose to troll xQc during his most recent stream. Interestingly, Felix couldn't even figure out initially who had pranked him. In fact, the clip was first shared by one of Felix's verified fan pages on X.

It was later discovered that the man behind the prank was none other than IShowSpeed. The streamer shared his live reaction on his stream as well. Seeing the visibly concerned Felix, Darren said:

"Say (to his chat) 'D**k got leaked, check Twitter.' He's scrolling. He's on Twitter scrolling. He checked!...get trolled! Damn!"

(Timestamp: 03:17:26)

xQc wasn't the sole target of IShowSpeed's prank. He pulled off a similar act on Kai Cenat's stream as well. However, given Kai's close acquaintance with Speed, he quickly caught on to the ruse. Watch it from :

(Timestamp: 03:11:01)

Fans reacted to the prank

The clip quickly went viral, garnering several replies from Felix's community. Here are some of them:

Fans react to the prank (Image via YouTube/xQcClips)

Speaking of pranks, IShowSpeed found himself on the receiving end of one during the same stream. During an engagement with GooseIsLoose, a relatively small Kick streamer, the latter pulled a prank on Darren by pretending to be electrocuted when putting a fork in a toaster.