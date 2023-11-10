Naughty Dog Head of Technology Christian Gyrling retires, succeeded by another studio veteran

Christian Gyrling, Head of Technology at Naughty Dog, the PlayStation game studio, has announced his departure. This news was shared by the official Naughty Dog account on X (formerly Twitter) and marks the end of 17 years of service provided by Gyrling, the work at the studio across various PlayStation consoles.

Naughty Dog has enjoyed much success thanks to his leadership during this period that spanned nearly two decades. Furthermore, another company veteran, who is also equally experienced at the studio, will replace him as Head of Technology.

Christian Gyrling will be succeeded by Naughty Dog veteran Travis Mcintosh

Expand Tweet

Here's the full statement as per the tweet:

"Our Head of Technology Christian Gyrling has decided to leave Naughty Dog after an amazing 17-year career at our studio. We're grateful for his many contributions to the studio, our games, and his teammates. We will miss Christian greatly and wish him the best of luck on where his path leads next"

Interestingly, Gyrling was the vice president of the company before changing roles fairly recently. He has had some role or the other to play in pretty much every Naughty Dog title since he started working there in 2006 as a programmer. He has helped create many iconic games, including The Last of Us franchise — starting from the first game and the Left Behind DLC to The Last of Us 2.

With all the experience he has under his belt, Gyrling should easily be able to pursue nearly any position in the technical field of the gaming industry he desires. That is, if wishes to pursue this line of work. No details about why he was leaving or where he would be headed next were offered. However, this should not be cause for alarm for fans.

In fact, another talented developer at the company will be taking over his position now. The rest of the statement reflects as such, saying:

"Travis Mcintosh, a 19-year eveteran at Naughty Dog, will succeed Christian as Head of Technology"

Mcintosh has also worked on The Last of Us franchise alongside Gyrling, but there are other successful titles in his portfolio as well. This includes the PS2 game Jak X: Combat Racing as well as the original Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom video game. With 19 years of experience at the company, players will surely be eager to see the direction the studio takes under his leadership.

On that note, the Naughty Dog has a few projects in the works currently, but they likely will not be out anytime soon.