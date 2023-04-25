"Never talk to me again" - Ludwig responds to those saying that he "faked" getting enraged during his Pokemon livestream

Ludwig, the YouTube streamer, was seething during his recent stream on April 23 as he had a frustrating time playing a modded version of Pokemon. Today, he reinforced his frustrations by confronting some of his viewers who had trolled him for supposedly feigning his anger for reactions. During his stream today, the YouTuber targeted a few individuals by sharing screenshots of their caustic comments and calling them out, expressing his frustration with their behavior.

He exclaimed:

"Never talk to me again"

Ludwig lashes out against his viewers for accusing him of fake raging

To provide some background, Ludwig played a modified version of Pokemon in a recent stream. He became extremely agitated after missing an attack and even went so far as to break his controller. Following this outburst, he exclaimed:

"I'm not playing the game anymore. There's a 0% chance of playing this game, ever again in my f**king life. I f**king hate this game!"

In response to being accused of faking his reaction, Ludwig hit back by declaring:

"To the f**king Dry Cereals, Brownberries, WesleyMX14s, the Ruben de Boers, you guys, and I mean this with so much sincerity, should never legally be allowed to reproduce."

He proceeded to draw a comparison between the malicious commenters and the January 6 rioters. He said:

"I think you are literally like January 6 rioters and I think all of you should lose the ability to reproduce because as a whole you are evil."

He also disclosed that his previous stream had left him in an extremely sour mood, to the point where he had to lie down in a fit of rage. He said:

"I lied down and just stared at the ceiling. QT was like, 'What's wrong?,' and I was like, 'I lost in Pokemon,' and then I got mad cause I was mad that I lost in Pokemon."

Here's what the fans said

Many fans found the latest clip to be amusing, with several speculating that the recent shift in his behavior could be attributed to HasanAbi and Slime, two other streamers. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Fans react to the streamer's latest outburst (Image via Ludwin Clips YouTube)

Although it appears unlikely that he will revisit the game, he continues to live stream every week on his YouTube channel, where he has amassed a following of over 4.6 million, playing a range of other games.

