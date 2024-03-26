"New fear unlocked" - Adin Ross left shocked after seeing ship collide with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore

Kick streamer Adin Ross was left stunned when footage of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore went viral early Tuesday (March 25). For those unaware, the Key Bridge was struck by a cargo ship earlier today, resulting in extensive damage. The impact was so severe that it caused the ship's foundation to break, leading to the entire bridge collapsing into the water.

At the time of the incident, Adin was streaming on Kick.com. Footage of the collapse was captured by many and eventually went viral. Adin reacted to the events live on air as they unfolded. A shocked Adin declared:

"New fear unlocked."

"One of the worst things I've ever seen" - Adin Ross stunned by footage of bridge collapsing in Baltimore

Adin Ross, who currently resides in Miami, was shocked by the footage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse earlier today. The bridge was struck by a cargo ship at around 1:28 am on Tuesday, shortly after departing from a nearby local port. Here's a representation of what had happened:

Google Earth images show where the ship crashed (Image via Spiral Globe, Google Earth)

The streamer was clearly shocked by the entire scene, expressing himself by stating:

"Hundreds of people probably died. Nah, that's actually (horrible). To anyone who was impacted by this, my condolences go out to your families and all that. This is horrible, bro. This is actually one of the worst things I've ever seen."

Adin Ross asked his chat about the possibility of people surviving the fall. He asked:

"I don't know how many people passed away from that but that is crazy. That is the scariest thing I've ever seen. Chat, would you survive the fall? I'm not trying to be weird, but would you survive the fall from here in your car, or not?...once you're in the car, can you get out, if you land properly?...if you're windows are not open, you're basically f**ked."

According to online reports, there were seven casualties from the accident. Recent updates indicate that two out of the seven have been located and rescued. However, the whereabouts of the other five individuals are still unknown, and they are believed to still be in the water.