"Oh sh*t 50": Kai Cenat retells his interaction with 50 Cent at a Knicks game

In a recent livestream on Twitch, Kai Cenat revealed how he met 50 Cent and his son while attending a New York Knicks game, and the clip of the streamer talking about it has resonated with the fans online, garnering a lot of attention. Kai was excited to announce that the famous rapper approached him and asked for a picture with his son because he was a fan.

The streamer explained how his meeting with 50 Cent went down, stating:

"I am at the New York Knicks game. I am chilling. 50 and his son pass by. I have seen that I go, 'Afterwards I am going to take a picture with you, right?' He was like, 'Yeah, yeah.' They sit down. Then 50, chat, pulled back up looking directly at me, about to come up to me like this."

Kai Cenat then sprang up from his chair and danced to convey to his audience how the rapper approached him and went on to give a shout-out to 50 Cent's son for being a fan:

"This n***a literally put his hands on my shoulder, 'Yo, bro. Take a picture with my little man. He f*ck with you. He made me get up and all that!' Oh shit 50, alright 50 I f*ck with you! I'll take pictures with your son. Son super cool, shout out to him, shout out to him chat."

"Can I come on Power": Kai Cenat wants to be cast in 50 Cent's Power franchise

Fans of the streamer will know that this isn't the first time he has interacted with a famous rapper or singer. Over the years, the popular Twitch creator has been talking to various mainstream celebrities such as NLE Choppa and Drake. Recently, he even had Nicki Minaj appear on his stream to promote her latest album.

After telling his fans how excited he got while meeting 50 Cent and his son, the streamer stopped dancing and announced his message to the rapper. Calling on the audience to make the clip go viral, Kai Cenat said that he had a request that he forgot to mention during his interaction with 50 Cent:

"Now 50, the real question I was supposed to ask was, can I come on Power? I wasn't in the moment of time when you were directly in front of me, but I should have asked you whether you would let me on Power, 50. So I need everybody to get this video to 50."

The Power Universe is a highly popular crime drama on Starz that started airing back in 2014 and it appears Kai Cenat wants to be cast in the ongoing spinoffs. The clip of him reiterating his interaction with 50 Cent has naturally gained much attention. Here are some reactions after the clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by various handles.

Kai Cenat has enjoyed a lot of success in the last couple of years, having bagged Streamer of the Year awards back to back from 2022 and 2023. His interactions with celebrities such as Drake have always made fans go gaga, and his recent story about 50 Cent was no exception.