One Piece Odyssey pre-orders get discounted before official launch: Here's how to grab the deal

eBay seller The Game Collection is offering a flat discount via a coupon on One Piece Odyssey. The title is scheduled for release on January 13, 2023, across major platforms.

Furthermore, eBay is currently having a massive sale for pre-orders on several upcoming titles at the time of writing this article. Interested gamers can take full advantage of this deal to pre-purchase their favorite titles and save a quick buck in the process.

Note: This seller only ships to the United Kingdom and does not cover other regions, as mentioned on the webpage.

Gamers can pre-order One Piece Odyssey at discounted prices on eBay

One Piece Odyssey is up for grabs on eBay for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X from seller, The Game Collection.

Using the code NEW15 will add a 15% discount to the game during checkout, consequently slashing prices down to around £40. However, it must be kept in mind that this code is time-limited and will expire if not used by January 9, 2023, as per the official listing on eBay.

The effective prices inclusive of the discount for the respective platforms are as follows:

PlayStation 5: £42.46

£42.46 PlayStation 4: £38.21

£38.21 Xbox Series X: £40.76

The title will be sold as a physical copy.

What pre-order bonuses does One Piece Odyssey give players?

The deluxe and standard editions of the game feature the same pre-order bonuses regardless of the platform. The additions are detailed below:

The Travelling Outfit set (brand new equippable outfits for Zoro, Sanji, Nami, Luffy, Chopper, and Usopp.

10 Energy Apples, redeemable in game.

10 Excite Apples, redeemable in game.

3 Golden Jelly, redeemable in game.

100,000 Berries as the in game currency for One Piece Odyssey.

The title is up for pre-order on all available platforms, with various physical merchandise as an added bonus for several other editions.

What is One Piece Odyssey?

One Piece Odyssey is an upcoming role-playing game that is developed by ILCA and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It is a part of the One Piece franchise, and will span across several manga and anime adaptations.

The game follows protagonist Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew as they get marooned on the mysterious island of Waford after being separated by a sudden storm at sea. The group must work together to solve the many mysteries awaiting them on the island.

One Piece Odyssey was revealed as part of the 25th anniversary of the One Piece franchise, produced with the direct involvement of author Eiichiro Oda who has contributed to both character and world design. Additionally, the title has been described to combine JRPG elements with the classical One Piece experience, and is sure to be a treat for fans of the franchise.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes