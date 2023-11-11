"Only guy to regret 100 mil": Fans react to popular Kick streamer xQc saying he should have retired years ago

Felix "xQc" is one of the most successful streamers in the industry, having signed a $100 million deal with Kick earlier this year. However, his recent comments about retirement have elicited many reactions from fans. Despite a number of controversies, the content creator has become a household name. This is why fans were bemused when he recently said he should have retired a few years ago.

The Canadian will be 28 on November 12, and many fans noted that he is still at the top of the game. One fan referred to his Kick deal, saying:

"xQc is the only guy to regret getting 100 mil"

Others highlighted other factors that may be responsible for the Juicer's desire to retire, such as a possible gambling addiction and Stake sponsorship. Some even talked about his court battle with former partner Adept.

Fans reacting to the Juicer talking about retirement (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

"Should have probably retired": Days before his birthday, xQc claims he should have retired two years ago

As mentioned before, xQc is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and Kick. Per Streams Charts, he had the third most watched channel on Kick for the month of October despite dividing his streaming between two separate platforms.

The former Overwatch professional is also one of the best-paid streamers, considering the $100 million Kick deal that he signed earlier this year. The contract runs for two years. The $50-million-per-annum deal obviously got many people in the entertainment industry talking. When told of the contract, Logan Paul refused to believe that it was true.

xQc was trying to beat Forsen's Minecraft speedrun record when a fan asked how he felt about turning 30 in a few years. He replied by saying that he should probably have retired years ago:

"How do you feel about turning 30 in two years? You know what, here is a very hot take. Looking back, should have probably retired two or three years ago."

Now that he has missed his opportunity to retire, the streamer believes he will not be able to do so anytime soon:

"Now I am probably never going to retire. But looking back, I can definitely tell you that I should have retired two years ago."

The Kick star has been quite vocal about his gambling habits in the past. Back in September, it was revealed that he had wagered over $1.5 billion on Stake over his career.