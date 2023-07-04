Payday 3's raw gameplay footage got leaked before official release

Payday 3 is expected to release on September 21, 2023, and is currently being developed by Starbreeze Studios and Overkill Software. The sequel will be published for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with crossplay and cross-progression enabled. In a recent turn of events, an uncut video of the game’s footage was leaked, providing a sneak peek into the upcoming shooter title.

The video contained a full-length heist in an undisclosed location with a fully defined layout and hostages. Payday 3 seems to have an almost polished look with the experience it aims to provide to the gaming community.

Various features and refined mechanics can be easily spotted in the clip, which has surely excited a majority of the shooter enjoyers. Let us take a closer look at the leaked video and what its contents could hint for the upcoming Payday 3 title.

Payday 3 heist footage leaked and shows off gameplay

Payday is one of the largest game series that features the wing of the co-op shooter genre. It brings players to a realistic world stage where the team has to complete different types of heists in varying locations. It is a unique approach to shooter games where one can choose to blast their way through all the barricades or complete their mission with stealth.

The most recent leak that reportedly shows Payday 3’s gameplay features surfaced on the internet for a short while and then got removed after a few hours. However, the video successfully made its rounds already and started discussions about it on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter.

The video is full-length and has no direct cuts in the middle of the mission. It contains a total of approximately 18 minutes of footage of the game. Payday 3 reportedly looks refined with its fresh graphics elements and map settings. The game also features mechanics that allow players to have an immersive heist experience.

The clip shows encounters with in-game law enforcement and ends after the escape vehicle is loaded. A variety of weapons, tools, and gameplay mechanics were reportedly revealed in the video itself.

It is important to note that this leaked video file was not from an official source. Therefore, it cannot be used to determine the features and visuals of the upcoming game. It is still under development, and the final game may look different from the leaked footage. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.

