Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2023 Spring Playoffs Round 2 Day 1: Overall points table, overview, and more

The second round of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2023 Spring: Playoffs began on April 6. The competition will run across four days, featuring a total of 10 slots for its Grand Finals. Jimmy-led Nova Esports currently occupy the pole position with 80 points after playing six matches. STE, with 63 points, is behind them in second spot.

RSG and Vision Esports played wisely on Round 2's Day 1. They hold the third and fourth positions with 63 and 62 points, respectively. The Chosen is sixth with 50 points after presenting scintillating outings in their last two matches of the PEL Playoffs Day 1. With 21 points, TEC finished in the bottom spot and will need to show some improvement in the upcoming encounters.

PEL 2023 Spring Playoffs Round 2 Day 1 overview

Match 1

Nova Esports scored 80 points on Day 1 of PEL Playoffs Round 2 (Image via Tencent)

Veteran player Paraboy has once again shown why he is regarded as one of the most accomplished PUBG Mobile players. He single-handedly won this game for Nova Esports after his teammates were eliminated early on. This player displayed exceptional gameplay to win the Chicken Dinner. He took advantage when RSG and STE were fighting in the end zone and clinched the game with 18 points.

Match 2

In the end zone of Match 2, Six To Eight (STE) was a top contender for the Chicken Dinner. However, The Chosen's Alan turned out to be a headache for them as he eliminated three of their players. That said, he was eventually outplayed by Showtime, who won the match with 16 points. STE and The Chosen claimed 16 and 12 points, respectively.

Match 3

During this third PEL Playoffs game, RSG Gaming took control of the last circle and obtained an eight-kill Chicken Dinner. Because of that, this unit jumped to the third position on the overall scoreboard. Vision Esports and KONE also showed great competition and secured 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Match 4

Day 1 overall scoreboard of PEL Playoffs Round 2 (Image via Tencent)

ThunderTok's confidence soared after clinching a crucial Chicken Dinner with 17 points in the fourth match played on Erangel, solidifying their position on the leaderboard. LGD and Wolves, who had participated in the previous Global Championship, accumulated 12 points each. Nova Esports gained nine points.

Match 4

After two bad games, The Chosen exhibited remarkable teamwork and emerged victorious in the fifth game with 17 points. LGD, Show Time, and Nova garnered 11, 10, and 9 points, respectively. All these teams were eliminated by this match's winning side.

Match 5

Demonstrating their right strategy, Nova Esports achieved their second Chicken Dinner with 18 points in the sixth match of the PEL Playoffs. Vision Esports, Wolves, and STE claimed 13, 12, and 12 points in the day's last match.

Poll : 0 votes