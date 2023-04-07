Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2023 Spring Playoffs Round 2 Day 2: Overall scoreboard, match-wise winners, and more

With 50% of the total matches in the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2023 Spring: Playoffs Round 2 played, Nova Esports is ranked first with 147 points. STE and Vision came second and third with 117 and 115 points, respectively, when Day 2 ended. RSG played well in two of their six matches today, April 7, and finished fourth place with 95 points.

It was a lucrative day for Thunder Talk, as they climbed up to the fifth spot with 93 points after showcasing stunning performances in four matches on Round 2 Day 2. Wolves, who had a horrible regular season, finally looked confident and came sixth after 12 games.

Day 2 match-wise overview of PEL Playoffs Round 2

Match 1

Top five squads after PEL Playoffs Round 2 Day 2 (Image via Tencent)

Vision Esports strategically controlled the high ground in this game's final few zones, giving them a decisive edge in combat. This resulted in their triumphant victory with 25 points. Nova Esports, who acquired 12 points in this game, clashed against LGD in the second zone and eliminated three of their players but was later taken out by Vision and Wolves Esports in an open area.

Match 2

All Gamers’ brilliant teamwork helped them obtain a much-needed win with 19 points in the second match. In the last circle, this side defeated the in-form Nova Esports, who scored 14 points and maintained their pole position on the overall scoreboard. RSG Gaming eliminated LGD and TC in emphatic fashion, adding 12 points to their name.

Match 3

JDE Gaming acquired full control of this match's end zone, which led them to claim the Chicken Dinner with 15 points on Sanhok. JTeam, who fought wisely on this map, garnered 16 points. KONE and Vision registered 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the PEL Playoffs table.

Match 4

Playoffs Round 2 overall points table after 12 matches (Image via Tencent)

In the fourth clash in Erangle, the zone shrunk near Pochinki's Church, where Wolves gained their first Chicken Dinner with 21 points. Thunder Talk and TC also displayed some resistance in this game and amassed 15 points each.

Match 5

Jimmy-led Nova Esports exhibited impressive exploits to claim a 25-point victory in the fifth game after defeating LGD and Thunder Talk, who earned 13 and 11 points. Paraboy from Nova yet again did his job fantastically and bagged the MVP in the match.

Match 6

Top 12 players after Playoffs Day 2 (Image via Tencent)

STE registered a dominant 28-point win in the sixth and final battle of the PEL Playoff Round 2 Day 2. This strong performance propelled them to second place on the overall leaderboard with 117 points. It was also a fabulous game for KONE, RSG, and Thunder Talk, who garnered 14, 12, and 11 points, respectively.

