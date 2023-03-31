Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) Spring 2023 Playoffs Day 1: Overall rankings, match-wise overview, and more

The second phase of the ongoing Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) Spring 2023, i.e., playoffs, starts on March 30, with teams competing for a chance to advance to the grand finals. The competition will run for eight days and conclude on April 9. During the four-day Round 1, the top 15 teams from the regular season will fight for the five grand final spots.

The regular season champions, Team Weibo, continued their exceptional form, earning 85 points after Day 1. Team Pai, who also did a fabulous job in the first phase, managed 74 points.

After a lackluster league stage, The Chosen showed their aggression to take third place with 34 kills and 62 points after six matches. In the final match of the PEL Playoffs Day 1, Four Angry Men aka 4AM managed to sneak into the top five, while Nova Esports had a bad outing and held ninth place with 40 points. KONE, Vision, and ACT were in 13th, 14th, and 15th positions respectively.

PEL Spring 2023 Playoffs Day 1 overview

Weibo Gaming's 30 elimination points on PEL Playoffs Day 1 (Image via Tencent)

All Gamers emerged victorious in the first battle of the day, thanks to their patient gameplay and timely zone rotation. Team Pai secured second place, while The Chosen took an aggressive approach and earned 10 frag points.

In the second match of the PEL Playoffs, The Chosen's exhilarating tactics were on display as they battled Team Pai and ACT Gaming in the final moments of the match. Their use of stun grenades by TC in a 1v1 situation was the defining moment.

Weibo Gaming dominated the third match on Sanhok, securing nine frags, out of which Mingsir alone took four kills. RSG and Nova Esports were aggressive and claimed 13 and nine frags respectively.

PEL Playoffs Day 1 overall standings (Image via Tencent)

With their excellent gameplay, ThunderTalk Gaming won their fourth match with eight frags. STE, fighting aggressively, gained 15 points. Two popular organizations, LGD and Nova Esports scored 13 and one points respectively.

Top performers from playoffs Day 1 (Image via Tencent)

The last match saw 4AM emerge victorious after a whopping 15 eliminations. In the final round, an interesting 4v4 fight ensued between 4 AM and LGD in which the former clinched the battle successfully. Pai also had a good match and was eliminated in third place with 10 kill points.

