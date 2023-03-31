Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) Spring 2023 Playoffs Day 2: Overall rankings, highlights, and more

Team PAI moved up to pole position with 145 points after continuing its uniform pace in the PEL Playoffs Day 2. Four Angry Men (4AM) had a stellar run today, jumping three places to gain the runner-up spot with 130 points. Meanwhile, Weibo Gaming put in a mediocre performance and slumped to the third spot with 125 points. TJB was among the top performers today and made a strong jump to finish fourth in the overall rankings with 108 points.

It was a horrible day for Nova Esports as it slipped to 12th place with 69 points. KONE, AG, and ACT also failed to make a comeback and were still in the bottom three.

PEL 2023 Spring Playoffs Day 2 highlights

In the first match of Day 2, Team PAI outclassed two-time world champion Nova Esports in its last battle to gain victory with 25 points. With this win, the team also climbed up to first place in the overall standings. Nova Esports, on the other hand, collected 13 points, while Tainba and ACT secured 10 points each.

Four Angry Men and TJB clinched two Chicken Dinners each on PEL Playoffs Day 2 (Image via Tencent)

Some wise moves by Four Angry Men set up its first Chicken Dinner of the PEL Playoffs with 19 points. Thunder Talk and LGD also put up excellent showings to accumulate 13 points each, while Nova Esports gained only six points.

In a nail-chewing clash in the last zone, Six To Eight (STE) hammered Team PAI to secure the win with 18 points in the third match. Despite losing the fight, PAI amassed 23 points. TJB and Nova earned 17 and four points respectively.

Switching to the next battle, TJB carried on its rhythm to come out victorious with 20 points. LGD, The Chosen, and Vision added 12, 10, and 10 points respectively to their accounts. It was another dismal showing in the third bad game for Nova Esports, getting only two points.

PEL Playoffs overall scoreboard after Day 2 (Image via Tencent)

Four Angry Men went on to compete flawlessly and acquired the Chicken Dinner with 26 points. Tianba made a return after three poor games and scored 10 points. Weibo, RSG, and LGD garnered nine points each.

After getting eliminated earlier in the previous match, TJB came up with another splendid outing and claimed first place with 23 points. Tianba also displayed a great showing to collect 19 points in the last match of the PEL Playoffs Day 2.

