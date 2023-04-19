PEL 2023 Spring Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, top performers, highlights, and more

After six matches in the PEL 2023 Spring Finals, Tianba has taken the top spot with 84 points and two Chicken Dinners. Suk-led Weibo Gaming played well on Day 1, claiming second place with 74 points. All Gamers and TJB are behind them in third and fourth, respectively. That said, not every squad is doing well.

The Spring Finals' first day was horrible for two wildly popular teams, Nova Esports and Four Angry Men, as they came 14th and 12th with only 30 and 35 points. Moreover, ACT currently has 17 points after six matches, putting them at the bottom.

PEL 2023 Spring Finals Day 1 highlights

Match 1

Weibo Gaming earned second place after PEL Spring Finals Day 1 (Image via Tencent)

Weibo Gaming saw an astonishing start in the Grand Finals, clinching many fights and taking a 21-point victory. They outclassed Four Angry Men and RSG in back-to-back battles and then hammered All Gamers (15) in the end zone.

After knocking out Nova Esports, The Chosen (12) appeared to be in good form but unfortunately couldn't maintain their momentum until the last circle.

Match 2

The second game saw Tianba rise as they exhibited a strong execution that got them 23 points, of which 13 came from eliminations. STE and KONE were the two other top performers in this game. They gained 11 and 12 points, respectively. Weibo Gaming was outplayed by Tianba but managed to add eight points to the bag.

Match 3

Carrying their momentum into Match 3, Tianba once again pulled off an emphatic 25-point win. STE (15) went up against them in the end zone again and unfortunately lost. Vision Esports, TJB, and TC fought flawlessly in Sanhok, collecting 25, 21, and 17 points, respectively.

Match 4

Day 1 scoreboard of PEL 2023 Spring Finals (Image via Tencent)

LGD Gaming, who garnered two points each in their previous three encounters, played brilliantly in the fourth match, acquiring 19 points. All Gamers, who gained 18 points, also displayed a sensational performance. Tianba, yet again, earned 13 significant points.

Match 5

Top performers from Finals Day 1 (Image via Tencent)

Thunder Talk’s strategic gameplay in the fifth game helped them obtain a much-needed Chicken Dinner with 17 points. Weibo Gaming and All Gamers amassed 16 and 12 points, respectively. This game saw Tianba's first poor performance of the day; the team was unable to get any points.

Match 6

After showing consistency in their performances, All Gamers finally registered an 18-point victory in Match 6 of the PEL Finals. LGD and TJB collected 12 points each, while Nova Esports displayed poor gameplay.

Poll : 0 votes