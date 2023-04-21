PEL 2023 Spring Grand Finals Day 3: Overall results, top players, and more

Tianba has retained the top position with 175 points in the PEL 2023 Spring Grand Finals after a strong performance in the last game of Day 3. Weibo Gaming, on the other hand, are seven points behind them in second place. Both teams' performances in the remaining six games will be crucial. Team PAI, All Gamers, and STE hold third, fourth, and fifth spots with 148, 146, and 141 points, respectively.

Moreover, Nova Esports displayed significant improvements today, earning almost double the total score they achieved in the first two days. Day 3's match-wise results can be found below.

Day 3 match-wise results of PEL 2023 Spring

Match 1

Top five teams after 18 games (Image via Tencent)

Day 3's first Miramar match saw several nerve-wracking moments, including the last fight between RSG Gaming and Tianba in the end zone. However, it was the former who grabbed their first victory with 15 points and got off to a magnificent start. Tianba and Nova Esports garnered 17 and 16 points, while Weibo — the leading scorer at Day 2's end — was eliminated early on by ACT.

Match 2

Match 2 on Miramar ended with Team PAI taking the victory with 19 points, thanks to their effective use of terrain to destroy ACT in a 3v4 battle. This was also an amazing game for Thunder Talk, as they bagged 15 points. Nova, RSG, and ACT claimed seven points each.

Match 3

A thrilling clash between TC and Nova Esports unfolded in the end zone, ultimately resulting in the former winning a Chicken Dinner. Both teams scored an equal number of points (17) in this game. After admirable displays of teamwork, Kone took 14 points, while Weibo and Vision collected 10 points each.

Match 4

Overall leaderboard after PEL Finals Day 3 (Image via Tencent)

STE, after three back-to-back miserable matches, regained their momentum in this game and collected 15 points after winning it. TC showed another impressive performance and added 17 points to their name. Nova Esports also continued their steady streak and earned 13 crucial points.

Match 5

Game 5 of the PEL Finals Day 3 belonged to RSG, who — despite not winning the Chicken Dinner — accumulated a mammoth 30 points. Thunder Talk won the match with 17 points, with seven eliminations.

Match 6

Suk grabbed 27 eliminations in 18 matches (Image via Tencent)

Tianba grabbed a huge 25-point victory in their sixth match due to which they surpassed Weibo Gaming, claiming the top spot on the overall chart. Four Angry Men lost their last clash against Tianba and came second with nine points in PEL Finals Day 3's final game.

