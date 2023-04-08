PEL 2023 Spring Playoffs Round 2 Day 3: Overall standings, match-wise winners, and more

Nova Esports ended Day 3 of PEL 2023 Spring Playoffs Round 2 on a positive note, keeping their position at the pinnacle of the leaderboard with a total of 207 points. Vision Esports also maintained their steady performance to sit in second place with 170 points.

Show Time bounced back today with a stunning show and climbed up to 11th position with 94 points; however, the team will need to do much better on the final day to seal a spot in the PEL Grand Finals. JTeam and TEC had another disappointing day and were in 14th and 15th place respectively.

Day 3 match-wise overview of PEL 2023 Spring Playoffs Round 2

Overall points table after 18 matches (Image via Tencent)

LGD Gaming and JDE Gaming battled it out in the eighth zone for the win, where the former successfully held on and claimed 20 points in their first match of Day 3. JDE and KONE also had a nice start, adding 15 and 12 points to their names.

Nova Esports' teamwork was on full display as they took an impressive 23-kill Chicken Dinner without losing any players from their unit. ACT, TC, and STE also had superb outings as they secured 11, 10, and 10 points respectively. Meanwhile, LGD and KONE, who fought well in the first match, stumbled in the second encounter.

Thunder Talk exhibited some superb moves throughout the third battle in the Sanhok map, resulting in a fabulous win with 18 points. RSG Gaming and All Gamers scored 15 and 11 points respectively after demonstrating their exploits. Showtime again dealt a blow to Nova Esports and took them out in an early fight.

ACT clinched a vital Chicken Dinner with 19 points, which was much-needed for the team as they had been facing challenges in the past two days. It was also a productive game for Vision Esports and KONE who amassed 19 and 12 points respectively. While Nova Esports faltered in the back-to-back second match and didn’t score any points.

LGD held 10th place after PEL Playoffs Day 3 (Image via Tencent)

After two unsuccessful matches, Jimmy-led Nova Esports demonstrated an incredible comeback to pull off their second victory of the PEL Playoffs Day 3 with 18 points. This time, the unit took their revenge and eliminated Show Time (12) in the end zone. The Chosen, AG, and Vision accumulated 16, 14, and 12 points respectively in the fifth game.

The rivalry between Show Time and Nova Esports continued in the sixth round as well, but the former displayed mind-blowing gameplay and hammered them in the eighth zone. The side then outplayed All Gamers to claim an 18-point Chicken Dinner. AG 15zy played extraordinarily in the end zone but was unfortunately dismissed by Mix6GG.

