PEL 2023 Spring Week 6: Winning team, overall standings, MVP, and more

Team PAI emerged as the victors in the sixth and ultimate week of the PEL Spring 2023. They displayed exceptional skill and maintained their rhythm until the end, right from the first game. Their impressive performance throughout 18 matches earned them 194 points, resulting in a weekly title and prize money of 500k Yuan (approximately $73K).

Although Team PAI had a sluggish start to the tournament, they gained momentum after a few weeks and were able to secure podium finishes in the last two weeks. Their triumph in this week's competition propelled them to second place in the overall standings with 818 points.

PEL Week 6 Grand Finals standings

Nova Esports held third spot in PEL Spring Week 6 Finals (Image via Tencent)

The previous week's champion TJB had a slow start this week, but made a comeback on the final day to grab second place with 156 points. The team grabbed more than 50 percent of the total points on the final day.

Despite missing out on two weekly finals, they were able to secure a place in the top 10 of the overall rankings with 557 points, finishing in ninth spot.

Four Angry Men secured eighth place in Week 6 (Image via Tencent)

Nova Esports, a popular choice among fans, kicked off the week with a stellar performance, earning four chicken dinners on the first day. However, their output on the second day was average, and a disastrous third day resulted in their fall to third place in the weekly rankings.

Despite failing to win a single week, the team maintained steady gameplay, securing third place on the overall table with 767 points.

Weibo Gaming, the top roster in the regular season, also had a good week and came in fifth place. With three weekly wins, they are leading the overall table with 898 points. Weibo will have a whopping 25-point headstart in the playoffs, which starts on March 30.

Team Pai's Eagle, along with being the top fragger, earned the MVP title of the week for his impressive 35 eliminations. Nova's Order also had a good week, as he eliminated 27 players to the lobby.

PEL 2023 Spring regular season overall standings

Overall points table of Regular Season (image via Tencent)

The journey towards the finals commences with the playoffs stage, and is scheduled for March 30 to April 9. The top 15 teams of that phase will grab their seats in the PEL 2023 Spring Grand Finals, which will take place from April 19 to 22.

