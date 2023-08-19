On Day 3 of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) Summer 2023 Finals, Titan Esports Club got the lead over all other teams, firmly establishing their dominance. With a remarkable 200 points, this squad is ahead of the second-placed participant by 34 points. The team has acquired 111 elimination points and four Chicken Dinners so far.

ThunderTalk Gaming exhibited impressive gameplay and climbed three positions, culminating in a second-place finish on Day 3 with a commendable tally of 166 points. Demonstrating unwavering composure in this stage, the squad firmly secured their position in the second spot. Kone, equally consistent in their performances, is third with 79 frags and 155 points.

On the other hand, Weibo Gaming saw yet another underwhelming day, resulting in their descent to the sixth position. Likewise, fan-favorite squads STE and Nova faced setbacks, concluding Day 3 in the ninth and 14th spots, respectively.

PEL Summer 2023 Finals Day 3 results

TEC held on to their pole position after Day 3 (Image via Tencent)

Match 1

Team Pai started the day with a seven-kill chicken dinner on Miramar. This squad had good control of the zone when it came to this game's final circles, which obviously played in their favor. All Gamers also displayed a noteworthy performance, garnering 13 points, courtesy of their six eliminations.

Match 2

In Game 2, TEC adopted an aggressive approach, resulting in a triumphant victory with a 14-frag Chicken Dinner. Their standout player, 97, shone with five eliminations, earning the MVP title. Team Pai's patient gameplay secured them a commendable second place with a mere two frags.

Match 3

Match 3 of the PEL Finals Day 3 witnessed ThunderTalk Gaming showcase their remarkable synergy, propelling them to a victory with nine frags. TEC continued to perform well and collected 12 points, while LGD Gaming managed to secure 15 points in this game.

Weibo Gaming slipped to sixth place(Image via Tencent)

Match 4

Tianba's rotations proved pivotal as they clinched this game on Erangel, accumulating seven frags. Once again, Team Pai displayed their proficiency, securing second place with 10 kills, while TJB Esports garnered 15 crucial points from their eight eliminations.

Match 5

With aggressive gameplay, JDE claimed the Chicken Dinner in this one with an impressive 15 frags. The team earned a substantial 25 points, with 86 contributing to their tally significantly through his eight crucial eliminations. This JDE player was also the MVP in this game. Wolves and LGD each gathered 15 points in this match.

Match 6

Tianba Esports concluded their PEL Finals Day 3 with yet another Chicken Dinner on Erangel. They adopted a cautious strategy that yielded six kill points. Right behind them were Kone and TEC, with 14 and 12 points, respectively, cementing their positions on the leaderboard.