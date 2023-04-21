PEL Spring Grand Finals Day 2: Overall scoreboard, highlights, and more

Weibo Gaming’s supremacy continued in the PEL Spring Finals as the seasoned squad holds the first rank with 130 points after a uniform run on Day 2. All Gamers had another lucrative day, sitting in second place with 119 points. Tianba stumbled a bit in their first three matches today due to which they fell to third place with 117 points.

STE, who missed two Chicken Dinners yesterday, managed to win two matches on Day 2 and ended up in fourth place with 112 points. Team PAI got off to an excellent start, taking a huge jump to gain fifth position after 12 matches in the PEL Finals.

Vision and TJB dropped out of the top five after an average showing in the last six encounters. LGD remains in ninth place, followed by RSG and Thunder Talk. Four Angry Men and Nova Esports’ struggles continued on the second day too. The teams finished in 12th and 13th place with 74 and 60 points respectively.

PEL Grand Finals Day 2 match-wise summary

Team PAI was the leading performer in the first match with 23 points after winning a close fight against RSG in the eighth zone. ACT and AG grabbed 13 and 12 points respectively.

PEL Grand Finals table after 12 matches (Image via Tencent)

STE outplayed 4AM and ACT to register their first victory with 28 points in the Grand Finale, which also resulted in the squad reaching the top spot in the overall table. The Chosen, with 14 points, was the second-highest scorer in the second game.

With 17 points each, LGD Gaming and 4 AM were the top two teams in the third battle. All Gamers and ACT also had lucrative performances as they secured 13 points each, while Nova Esports got in their natural form but were unable to maintain it until the end circle.

Nova Esports claimed 13th spot after Day 2 (Image via Tencent)

Switching to the fourth game, Team PAI put up a stellar execution to register a 18-point Chicken Dinner. While displaying some resistance, Weibo Gaming, Tianba, TC, and Vision added 19, 12, 12, and 10 points respectively.

After their incredible showing in the end zone, TJB pulled off a much-needed victory in their fifth match with 24 points. Weibo, on the other hand, lost their decisive 3 vs 1 fight against TJB but managed to plunder 16 important points.

STE had a 17-points Chicken Dinner in the sixth game of the PEL Finals Day 2. Jimmy-led Nova Esports also obtained 14 points after two disappointing back-to-back matches. Visison accumulated 23 points despite not winning the match.

