PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Semi-finals: Day 1 results & overall standings

The semi-final Stage of PMCO Fall Split India 2020 has finally commenced. A total of 21 teams are battling it out against each other for a spot in the finals. These teams are divided into three groups (7 teams per group).

As per the format, teams from only two groups will play on a single day. Hence, Groups A and B played on the first day. Currently, Team Insane tops the leaderboard with 73 points and one Chicken Dinner. They are followed by Futurestation and Team Mayhem with 50 and 47 points respectively.

PMCO India 2020 Semi-Finals Day 1 Overall Standings

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split India 2020 (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

Here are the overall standings after Day 1 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semi-finals Stage:

#1 Team Insane - 73 points (25 kills)

#2 Futurestation - 50 points (19 kills)

#3 Team Mayhem - 47 points (20 kills)

#4 UP50ESPORTS - 43 points (13 kills)

#5 Aztecs ESP - 42 points (17 kills)

#6 Reckoning - 42 points (12 kills)

#7 Optimum Esports - 40 points (20 kills)

#8 VR1 Esports - 37 points (11 kills)

#9 Fintox - 34 points (13 kills)

#10 Lord Fam - 33 points (11 kills)

#11 Stalwart Esports- 30 points (10 kills)

#12 Nox Official - 28 points (13 kills)

#13 Team Legstump - 18 points (9 kills)

#14 Nalayak - 13 points (5 kills)

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semi-finals will go on till 28th August 2020 and the top 14 teams will advance to the Finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the Livestream on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel at 6 PM IST on the scheduled days.

