At the end of PMGC Grand Finals Day 1 on January 6, 2023, Revo from Alpha 7 Esports emerged as the top performer with 13 eliminations, 2,884 damage, and a 21.59 average survival time. He paved the way for his squad to acquire the pole position with 78 points. After six matches and he and his team will look to maintain their performance on Day 2.

All three Brazilian participants — Alpha 7, INCO Gaming, and Influence Chemin — displayed admirable gameplay on Day 1, grabbing podium finishes on the overall scoreboard. One player from each team made the top-five performer list.

Alpha 7 Revo finishes first in PMGC 2022 Grand Finals Day 1 MVP rankings

Revo played a key role for Alpha 7 in the third match, where he picked up five eliminations. This helped the squad get a 14-kill Chicken Dinner. He was declared the MVP of the match as well. The Brazilian side also acquired the top spot after this fabulous display of skill.

Revo maintained his sparking performance in the fourth match, acquiring three finishes and 836 damage. Due to this, his team once again managed to collect 15 points, including five eliminations.

The last two matches did not go well for the team, as they were knocked out early on in those games. However, Revo got two kills in the sixth and final game, which helped him register a total of 13 finishes on the kill leaderboard.

Sand3shS from T2K, with 13 eliminations, came second in the MVP rankings at the end of PMGC Grand Finals Day 1. He collected 10 kills in the last two matches and assisted his team in making a sensational comeback; the squad was in 14th place with only 10 points at the end of match four.

Having started his PMGC Finals campaign with a bang, Vitali from INCO Gaming came third with 13 kills on the top-five MVP list. He grabbed seven frags in the opening game, where his team collected 22 points. He capitalized on his momentum in the second game, picking up six eliminations. However, he could not secure any kills in the last four matches.

IHC Zyol put on a thrilling show in the sixth game and took five decisive eliminations to set up his team's victory. He has a total of 11 kills in six matches and currently stands fourth in the MVP rankings.

LiLBoy from Influence Chemin claimed the fifth spot with 10 kills. In the fourth match, he acquired three frags and supported his squad as they earned their first Chicken Dinner. He also displayed vital survival gameplay in the last match to ensure his team came third on the PMGC Grand Finals Day 1.

