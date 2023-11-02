PMGC 2023 Group Green Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

The PMGC 2023 kicked off today, November 2, with Group Green playing their first six matches of Round 1. Mongolian powerhouse Stalwart Esports dominated Day 1, claiming the first spot with 82 points and three Chicken Dinners. Brazil's Alpha7 Esports came second with 56 points, followed by Indonesia's Persija Evos with 53 points.

Alter Ego and Quest are in fourth and fifth places, respectively, with 48 points each. Reject, D'Xavier, and Loops grabbed 42 points each on Day 1. Pakistan's AgonxI8 didn't play well and collected only four points from six encounters.

PMGC 2023 Group Green Day 1 overview

Day 1 overview points table of Group Green (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Sanhok

The PMGC 2023 opener belonged to Stalwart Esports, who kicked off their campaign with a mammoth 26-point Chicken Dinner. Nirzed, a member of this squad, eliminated seven enemies alone and played a big role in his team's victory. Alpha 7 Esports saw a nice start to Day 1, earning 16 important points in this game. Falcon acquired 13 points, including eight kills.

Match 2 - Erangel

The end zone of this match shrunk near the School, where Alter Ego displayed an insane performance to win a 21-point Chicken Dinner. Melise Esports and Loops scored 14 and 10 points, respectively. Rosemary from Alter Ego was the top performer in this game, with three kills and 1,137 damage.

Match 3 - Erangel

Stalwart Esports put up another top-notch performance in this third game, registering their second Chicken Dinner with 19 points. Alpha7 Esports came second with 17 points, of which 11 came from eliminations. Quest and Loops collected 16 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 4 - Erangel

Indonesia’s Persija Evos hammered Reject in this game's final fight to achieve a 20-point victory. Veteran PUBG Mobile and a member of this team, Luxxey was named the MVP for his seven frags and 724 damage.

Alpha7 delivered a fabulous showing to collect 13 points. Madbulls secured 10 points, including eight finishes.

Match 5 - Miramar

Stalwart picked up their third Chicken Dinner with 28 points in this first Miramar game of the PMGC. Their star player Top obtained eight eliminations, while his teammate Nirzed obtained six kills. D’Xavier claimed 15 impressive points, while Loops Esports grabbed 12 points.

Match 6 - Miramar

Persija Evos earned their second victory with 24 points, including 14 frags, in this game. Luxxy, once again, showcased his impressive exploits and obtained five eliminations. Reject, too, performed phenomenally and grabbed 17 points. Stalwart was eliminated without any points in the PMGC Day 1's final game.