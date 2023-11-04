PMGC 2023 Group Green Day 3: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

The third day of the PMGC Group Green came to a close with Loops Esports overtaking Stalwart Esports in the overall leaderboard. With six matches left in this group, only the top three performers will register a spot in the Grand Finals. Loops Esports took two Chicken Dinners today, capturing the top spot with 183 points.

While Stalwart Esports dropped to second place with 179 points, including 106 eliminations. Alpha7 Esports remained in third position with 136 and one Chicken Dinner after the PMGC Day 3. Persija Evos and Reject ensured fourth and fifth positions with 124 and 121 points, respectively. Xerxia from Thailand couldn't improve their ranking and finished at the bottom with 46 points after 18 games.

PMGC Group Green Day 3 overview

Overall scoreboard of Group Green after Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 13 - Sanhok

Reject took control of the day's opener, clinching a 19-point Chicken Dinner. Alpha7 managed 15 important points, while Stalwart added 14 points to their tally in the first game of Day 3. Alter Ego gained eight points, including seven eliminations.

Match 14 - Erangel

Gaimin Gladiators displayed an amazing performance in the last few circles and won a 22-point Chicken Dinner in the first Erangel encounter of PMGC Day 3; Matic was the star performer with five kills. Reject and Stalwart earned 16 and 10 points, respectively. China’s Tianba and Bra Esports secured seven points each.

Match 15 - Erangel

Loops Esports came out victorious in the third game with 17 points after beating Reject in their last fight. Loops' Ayala showed an extraordinary move in the end zone to claim the victory. Melise accumulated 10 points, including seven kills.

Match 16 - Erangel

Loops Esports secured the second consecutive Chicken Dinner with 26 points and overtook Stalwart on the overall scoreboard after the 16th match. Alter Ego and Tianba obtained 14 and 10 points, respectively. Chief from Loops was the top individual performer with six frags.

Match 17 - Miramar

Tianba won their first Chicken Dinner with 12 points in the 17th match of the PMGC Green. Persija Evos looked impressive in this encounter, accumulating 17 points. Falcon and Alpha7 Esports added 11 points each to their respective names. Loops got knocked out with a point.

Match 18 - Miramar

Melise Esports claimed a spectacular 21-point Chicken Dinner in the last encounter of Day 3. Gaimin Gladiators also delivered a great showing to ensure 14 points. Stalwart and Persija Evos got 11 and 9 points, respectively.