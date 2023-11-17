PMGC 2023 Group Yellow Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Bigetron Esports remained in the top position with 118 points after Day 2 and 12 matches of the PMGC Group Yellow. Major Pride’s impressive run today helped them gain second rank with 100 points. Influence Rage stood third with 92 points, while 4Merical sealed fourth spot with 87 points despite not gaining any Chicken Dinners. Brute Force was fifth with 83 points.

Weibo Gaming and Vampire Esports, with two Chicken Dinners each, held sixth and eighth places with 81 and 64 points, respectively. Damwon Gaming had another mediocre day, ending in ninth spot with 62 points. Beenostorm Tokyo came 16th with 31 points.

PMGC Group Yellow Day 2 overview

Overall leaderboard of Group Yellow after 12 matches (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 7 - Sanhok

Weibo Gaming kicked off the second day with a fierce 20-point victory in the Sanhok encounter. 4Merical and DRS Gaming were impressive as well, scoring 12 and 11 points to their respective names. Genesis and SEM9 were the two squads that failed to get a point.

Match 8 - Erangel

It was a comeback game for Vampire Esports, who had been struggling on Day 1. The Thai club conquered a mammoth 26-point Chicken Dinner. Influence Rage, too, presented a mesmerizing performance, claiming 18 points, including 12 frags. Brute Force managed nine points in this battle.

Match 9 - Erangel

Team Queso gained their first victory with 22 points in the third encounter of the day. Major Pride played nicely to obtain 15 points, while Dplus KIA added 12 points to their tally. 4Merical Vibes, too, looked great throughout the match and garnered 12 total points.

Match 10 - Erangel

Bigetron Esports achieved their second Chicken Dinner of the PMGC in the last Erangel clash of Day 2. Lapar7 from the club was the star performer with six kills. The Indonesian powerhouse contested confidently and acquired 22 points. IHC and 4Merical bagged 18 and 17 points, respectively, after showcasing intense action.

Match 11 - Miramar

The second-last game witnessed a nail-biting battle between Dplus, Vampire, and Rukh Esports in the end zone. Vampire Esports eventually emerged victorious with 15 points, while Dplus and Rukh collected 16 and 13 points, respectively. Weibo Gaming posted 10 points on the board.

Match 12 - Miramar

Major Pride put on a nerve-wracking performance in the last encounter of the PMGC Day 2. The lineup ensured a 24-point victory there. SEM9 (15) and Bigetron (12) also delivered a stunning show in this match.