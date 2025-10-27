PMGC 2025: Qualified teams so far, dates, and host country

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025 is all set to kick off on November 24 next month. A total of 40 teams from around the world will meet in Thailand for this prestigious event. 38 teams have been confirm for the event. The remaining two teams will be selected from the BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025, which will take place from October 31 to November 2.The PMGC 2025 will be hosted in four stages, including Gauntlet, Group Stage, Last Chance, and Grand Finals. Vampire Esports from Thailand has been directly invited to the Grand Finals as the host country's team. The Global Championship will end on December 14, 2025.Qualified teams for PMGC 2025 so far View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the qualified teams so far for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025:The GauntletD'XaviereArenaVirtus.proAlpha GamingMadBullsRegnum Carya EsportsULF EsportsKara EsportsGen.G Esports MENAR8 EsportsGeekay EsportsWolves EsportsAlpha7 EsportsThunderTalk GamingOrangutanTBD (BMIC)Group StageAlter Ego AresCelcomDigi AllianceTeam FlashTeam SecretBurmese GhoulsInner Circle EsportsARCREDGOAT TeamPapara SuperMassiveTeam FalconsBoars GamingGS EsportsTwisted MindsDesert StormINFLUENCE RAGE9z TeamLoops Esportsnote 3ETSH EsportsWeibo GamingTianbaREJECTDplusTBD (BMIC)Grand Finals Vampire EsportsThe Gauntlet Stage of the PMGC willl host 16 teams. The best seven teams from the stage will get a direct spot in the Grand Finals, while the remaining nine will move to the Group Stage. No team from the Gauntlet Stage will face elimination from the Global Championship.The Group Stage will feature 32 teams, including 23 from regional events and nine from the Gauntlet Stage. They will be seeded into two groups. The top three teams from each group, i.e., total six teams, will advance to the Grand Finals. The fourth to 11th-placed teams from each group will play in the Last Chance Qualifier. The bottom five teams from each group will face elimination from the event. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Last Chance Qualifier will feature 16 teams. The best two from the stage will earn their seats in the Grand Finals, while the bottom 14 will be eliminated from the Global Championship 2025.The Grand Finals will consist of 16 teams, including seven from the Gauntlet, six from the Group Stage, two from the Last Chance Qualifier, and a directly invited club. 16 teams will clash against one another in 18 matches in the finale for the PMGC 2025 trophy.