PMGC 2025: Qualified teams so far, dates, and host country

By Gametube
Published Oct 27, 2025 08:10 GMT
PMGC 2025 features 40 teams (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports, Liquipedia)
The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025 is all set to kick off on November 24 next month. A total of 40 teams from around the world will meet in Thailand for this prestigious event. 38 teams have been confirm for the event. The remaining two teams will be selected from the BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025, which will take place from October 31 to November 2.

The PMGC 2025 will be hosted in four stages, including Gauntlet, Group Stage, Last Chance, and Grand Finals. Vampire Esports from Thailand has been directly invited to the Grand Finals as the host country's team. The Global Championship will end on December 14, 2025.

Qualified teams for PMGC 2025 so far

Here are the qualified teams so far for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025:

The Gauntlet

  1. D'Xavier
  2. eArena
  3. Virtus.pro
  4. Alpha Gaming
  5. MadBulls
  6. Regnum Carya Esports
  7. ULF Esports
  8. Kara Esports
  9. Gen.G Esports MENA
  10. R8 Esports
  11. Geekay Esports
  12. Wolves Esports
  13. Alpha7 Esports
  14. ThunderTalk Gaming
  15. Orangutan
  16. TBD (BMIC)

Group Stage

  1. Alter Ego Ares
  2. CelcomDigi Alliance
  3. Team Flash
  4. Team Secret
  5. Burmese Ghouls
  6. Inner Circle Esports
  7. ARCRED
  8. GOAT Team
  9. Papara SuperMassive
  10. Team Falcons
  11. Boars Gaming
  12. GS Esports
  13. Twisted Minds
  14. Desert Storm
  15. INFLUENCE RAGE
  16. 9z Team
  17. Loops Esportsnote 3
  18. ETSH Esports
  19. Weibo Gaming
  20. Tianba
  21. REJECT
  22. Dplus
  23. TBD (BMIC)

Grand Finals

  1. Vampire Esports

The Gauntlet Stage of the PMGC willl host 16 teams. The best seven teams from the stage will get a direct spot in the Grand Finals, while the remaining nine will move to the Group Stage. No team from the Gauntlet Stage will face elimination from the Global Championship.

The Group Stage will feature 32 teams, including 23 from regional events and nine from the Gauntlet Stage. They will be seeded into two groups. The top three teams from each group, i.e., total six teams, will advance to the Grand Finals. The fourth to 11th-placed teams from each group will play in the Last Chance Qualifier. The bottom five teams from each group will face elimination from the event.

The Last Chance Qualifier will feature 16 teams. The best two from the stage will earn their seats in the Grand Finals, while the bottom 14 will be eliminated from the Global Championship 2025.

The Grand Finals will consist of 16 teams, including seven from the Gauntlet, six from the Group Stage, two from the Last Chance Qualifier, and a directly invited club. 16 teams will clash against one another in 18 matches in the finale for the PMGC 2025 trophy.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
