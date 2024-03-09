PMGO 2024 PEL China Qualifier Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

With the conclusion of Day 2 and 12 matches, 4Angry Men captured the prime spot with 105 points in the PMGO 2024 PEL Qualifier. The club exhibited a dramatic improvement in their performance on the second day, jumping from sixth to first rank in the overall leaderboard. They demonstrated their consistency throughout the day and secured a stunning eight-point Chicken Dinner in the ninth match of the event.

Crowd favorite Nova Esports stood second in the overall table with 102 points, including 55 eliminations. The Order-led squad was phenomenal on both days, clinching two Chicken Dinners in 12 matches. They are aiming to steal the first spot tomorrow and reach the PMGO main event.

Team PAI also had a splendid day as they jumped to third in the table with 101 points. They conquered the last match of Day 2 with a huge 13-point Chicken Dinner. The team has demonstrated promising performances so far and is looking to capture the first position on the final day.

Overall standings of PMGO 2024 PEL Qualifier after Day 2

Four Angry Men - 105 points Nova Esports - 102 points Team PAI - 101 points Weibo Gaming - 96 points LGD Gaming - 88 points The Chosen - 84 points Vision Esports - 84 points KONE Esports - 72 points TJB Esports - 70 points JTEAM - 69 points ThunderTalk - 66 points Regan Gaming - 56 points ALL Gamers - 54 points Titan Esports Club - 52 points Tianba Esports - 50 points STE Esports - 31 points

Weibo Gaming struggled a bit on Saturday and fell from first to fourth spot with 96 points. But the star lineup, led by Suk, is hoping to regain their prime position on Day 3. The Chosen and Vision Esports have collected 84 points each.

KONE Esports ranked eighth with 72 points, including 49 kills. TJB Esports slipped from second to ninth spot with 70 points after failing to perform on the second day. JTeam came behind them in 10th place with 69 points.

ThunderTalk experienced difficulties on the first two days and held 11th position with 66 points. Regans Gaming, a popular club, has accumulated only 56 points after the end of Day 2. Despite having experienced players in their lineups, All Gamers and Titan Esports seemed to be under pressure, coming in at 13th and 14th positions respectively. STE Esports was in the last spot with 31 points after Day 2 of the PMGO Qualifier.