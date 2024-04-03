PMGO 2024 Prelims Day 3: Teams, schedule, and how to watch 

The third and final day of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 Prelims is scheduled for April 3 between Groups A and C at 6.00 PM IST. Both groups will be seen contesting in their remaining six matches at this stage. Group B participated in all their 12 matches in the first two days of the Prelims. Only eight teams from this stage will progress to the main event.

Smoke Gaming, Zebra Masters, and NRX grabbed first, second, and third positions, respectively, after 12 matches. Team Falcons, on the other hand, held the fourth position in the overall standings after playing six matches. Many teams had a disappointing start to the PMGO Prelims and will aim to play well in their do-or-die six matches on Wednesday.

PMGO 2024 Prelims participants and groups

Group A

INCO Gaming Team Falcons Royals of War FURIA Esports 9z Team Natus Vincere Regnum Carya Bra Esports Nigma Galaxy

Group B

Smoke Gaming Insanity Sports Zebra Master Team Liquid N Hyper Esports Virtus.pro IW NRX D'Xavier

Group C

Death Wolves Horaa Esports Team Queso INFLUENCE RAGE All Glory Gaming V2 Fire Flux Esports FUT Esports Vampire Esports

Day 3: Map order and how to watch

Groups A and C will meet first time on Day 3, where the opening match will be on the Sanhok map. Fans can watch all six matches live on the PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel in multiple languages from 6.00 pm IST onwards.

Here is the map rotation for PMGO Prelims Day 3;

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Miramar

Overall standings after Day 2

After the conclusion of Day 2, Brazil's Smoke Gaming acquired the first position with 110 points and three Chicken Dinners in their 12 matches. Zebra Master and NRX claimed second and third ranks with 103 and 85 points, respectively.

Team Falcons, the former Stalwart Esports squad, has played only six matches and holds fourth place in the table with 79 points. The Mongolian squad will fight in their remaining six games today and will try to top the overall standings.

Team Liquid and Hyper Nova have collected 71 and 53 points, respectively. Both organizations have completed 12 matches in this phase. Vampire Esports, who notched up the PMWI last year, had an average start to the PMGO as the Thai squad took 38 points in their initial six matches.