PMGO 2024 Qualifier Finals Group A and B: Overall standings, summary, and more

With the conclusion of the first two days, the top eight teams from Groups A and B have acquired their spots for Day 3 of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 Qualifier Finals. The remaining 16 teams have been eliminated from this grand event. The top 16 teams will now battle one another in six encounters on March 30.

In Group A of the PMGO Qualifier Finals, Insanity Sport emerged as the top performer after consistent performances in 10 games. Money Makers and Intense Gaming were the second and third best clubs, respectively. Team Falcons claimed the first rank in Group B, while Be Bold and Death Wolves claimed the second and third spots in this group.

PMGO Qualifier Finals Groups A and B scoreboard

Each group fought in 10 matches over two days in the Qualifier Finals. The top eight performers from each group will play on Day 3 of the stage. Here are the overall rankings:

Group A

Insanity Sports - 93 points Money Makers - 92 points Intense Game - 84 points INCO Gaming - 78 points Horaa Esports - 72 points Invictus Team - 66 points Zebra Master - 56 points Faction Brazil - 56 points MadBulls - 54 points Decha Alpha - 52 points Maryland Esports - 51 points QG Esports - 44 points Hiper Nova - 41 points FOUR Senses Esports - 31 points StrangersBD - 22 points Action Nek Esports - 19 points

Group B

Team Falcons - 103 points Be Bold - 85 points Death Wolves - 76 points Smoke Gaming - 72 points HFIYS Esports - 67 points Ground Zero Mercenaries - 58 points Royals of War - 55 points RUKH Esports - 52 points Ventrue - 52 points De Muerte - 49 points Six Karma - 47 points Night Fury - 43 points Entity7 - 42 points Black Scorpion - 40 points Four Magic - 37 points Golden Eagles Esports - 33 points

Insanity, Money Makers, and Intense Games secured two Chicken Dinners each and were the top three teams in Group A. HORAA from Nepal had a remarkable comeback in their last five games and jumped to the fifth spot in the overall rankings. MadBulls faltered on Day 2 and couldn't make it to Day 3 of the PMGO Qualifier Finals. Popular team Hiper Nova failed in the event, finishing 13th with only 41 points.

Team Falcons, who acquired the ex Stalwarts Esports' lineup, came out on the top in Group B, scoring 103 points in 10 games. Be Bold, Death Wolves, and Smoke also had impressive performances. Rukh Esports from Kazakhstan barely claimed a spot on the third day of the PMGO Qualifier Finals. Entity7 and Golden Eagles also failed to perform well in this PUBG Mobile event.