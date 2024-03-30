PMGO 2024 Qualifier Finals Group A and B: Overall standings, summary, and more

  • home icon
By Gametube
Modified Mar 30, 2024 07:58 GMT
Day 2 of PMGO Qualifier Finals ended on March 29 (Image via Horaa Esports)
With the conclusion of the first two days, the top eight teams from Groups A and B have acquired their spots for Day 3 of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 Qualifier Finals. The remaining 16 teams have been eliminated from this grand event. The top 16 teams will now battle one another in six encounters on March 30.

In Group A of the PMGO Qualifier Finals, Insanity Sport emerged as the top performer after consistent performances in 10 games. Money Makers and Intense Gaming were the second and third best clubs, respectively. Team Falcons claimed the first rank in Group B, while Be Bold and Death Wolves claimed the second and third spots in this group.

PMGO Qualifier Finals Groups A and B scoreboard

Each group fought in 10 matches over two days in the Qualifier Finals. The top eight performers from each group will play on Day 3 of the stage. Here are the overall rankings:

Group A

  1. Insanity Sports - 93 points
  2. Money Makers - 92 points
  3. Intense Game - 84 points
  4. INCO Gaming - 78 points
  5. Horaa Esports - 72 points
  6. Invictus Team - 66 points
  7. Zebra Master - 56 points
  8. Faction Brazil - 56 points
  9. MadBulls - 54 points
  10. Decha Alpha - 52 points
  11. Maryland Esports - 51 points
  12. QG Esports - 44 points
  13. Hiper Nova - 41 points
  14. FOUR Senses Esports - 31 points
  15. StrangersBD - 22 points
  16. Action Nek Esports - 19 points

Group B

  1. Team Falcons - 103 points
  2. Be Bold - 85 points
  3. Death Wolves - 76 points
  4. Smoke Gaming - 72 points
  5. HFIYS Esports - 67 points
  6. Ground Zero Mercenaries - 58 points
  7. Royals of War - 55 points
  8. RUKH Esports - 52 points
  9. Ventrue - 52 points
  10. De Muerte - 49 points
  11. Six Karma - 47 points
  12. Night Fury - 43 points
  13. Entity7 - 42 points
  14. Black Scorpion - 40 points
  15. Four Magic - 37 points
  16. Golden Eagles Esports - 33 points

Insanity, Money Makers, and Intense Games secured two Chicken Dinners each and were the top three teams in Group A. HORAA from Nepal had a remarkable comeback in their last five games and jumped to the fifth spot in the overall rankings. MadBulls faltered on Day 2 and couldn't make it to Day 3 of the PMGO Qualifier Finals. Popular team Hiper Nova failed in the event, finishing 13th with only 41 points.

Team Falcons, who acquired the ex Stalwarts Esports' lineup, came out on the top in Group B, scoring 103 points in 10 games. Be Bold, Death Wolves, and Smoke also had impressive performances. Rukh Esports from Kazakhstan barely claimed a spot on the third day of the PMGO Qualifier Finals. Entity7 and Golden Eagles also failed to perform well in this PUBG Mobile event.