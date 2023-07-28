PMPL 2023 Fall Pakistan postponed due to Muharram

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Pakistan 2023 Fall Split, which commenced on July 25, has been postponed by one week due to the religious significance of Muharram. The contest will resume on August 4, with the third day of the League Stage. A total of 20 teams from the previous iteration have been competing in this tournament.

On July 27, The publisher stated:

"After careful consideration & in observance of the religious significance of muharram, we have made the decision to postpone PMPL PK Fall 2023 by one week. The decision to delay the event is made with utmost respect for the religious holidays, recognizing their importance and the need to accommodate the observances of our valued participants & community members. PMPL PK 2023 will resume next week on August, 4th."

The league stage will span two weeks, after which the grand finals will take place, featuring only the top 16 teams vying for a prize pool of $70,000 and eight seats in the South Asia Championship 2023 Fall. The tournament is being streamed on the Facebook and YouTube channels of PUBG Mobile Esports/Pakistan Official at 9 pm PKT.

PMPL Pakistan Fall overview after Day 2

The first two days of the contest have been captivating, and fans witnessed defending champions Agonxi8 emerge as the top team on the leaderboard. The crew has shown remarkable consistency, amassing 46 points on the opening day and 44 points on the second day, solidifying their position at the top.

Meanwhile, The Regicide, who was the runners-up in the previous split, began their campaign on a high note and held the top spot on the first day. However, their performance was inconsistent, causing them to slip to the third position with a total of 66 points.

Seventh Element, on the other hand, secured the most chicken dinner victories and maintained their second-place position after the conclusion of Day 2. Team Tuf and FreeStyle, both seasoned teams, have experienced ups and downs with tumultuous performances, resulting in their current standings of seventh and ninth place, respectively. Despite having a promising start, both teams were unable to maintain their momentum on the second day.

Team Qwerty struggled in the first two days and is currently in 18th position with 26 points. AS Esports and Skyline Grounders are 19th and 20th with 21 and 20 points, respectively. These teams will aim to regain their footing in the remaining matches of the PMPL League.