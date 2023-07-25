PMPL 2023 Fall South Asia Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more 

The PMPL Fall South Asia 2023 began on Tuesday, with the top 20 teams from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Mongolia vying for the ultimate prize. 4Mercial Vibes made an impressive and robust start to the season, topping the opening-day standings with 53 points and 33 eliminations. The Mongolian crew won two out of four matches today.

Stalwart Esports, the defending champion, also got off to a stellar start and grabbed second place with 42 points from four games. Stronger Fakelove, who acquired SITM Esports, claimed the third spot with 39 points, including 16 kills. T2K Esports was the top-performing Nepali team, grabbing fourth position with 36 points.

NB Esports and High Voltage came fifth and sixth with 33 and 27 points, respectively. Meanwhile, IHC Esports and Skylightz Gaming amassed 26 and 22 points from their fixtures. On the other hand, DRS Gaming suffered a horrendous start, as the Nepali unit got only four points in as many matches.

PMPL South Asia Fall Day 1 overview

Top 10 teams rankings after Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Erangel

In the initial game of the PMPL SA, 4Mercial Vibes displayed their utter dominance to win a huge 17-kill Chicken Dinner. Their members, DOK, Baron, and Apex took four, four, and five kills, respectively. Meanwhile, ASL Domination Crew and Stalwart Esports collected 12 and nine points from their respective fixtures.

Match 2 - Miramar

IHC took control of the second match’s end zone and emerged victorious with five eliminations. High Voltage’s aggressive attack helped them add 16 points on the scoreboard, while Stalwart accrued 13. Notably, Aero from High Voltage claimed six frags.

Match 3 - Sanhok

T2K Esports obtained their first Chicken Dinner in the third match of the PMPL with 11 kills. LEO Esports earned 11 points, while Stalwart and NB Esports handled to steal 10 points each. DRS Gaming was eliminated earlier with no points in this encounter.

Overall scoreboard of PMPL SA Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 4 - Miramar

4Mercial Esports registered their second victory with 10 frags. Meanwhile, Stronger Fakelove accumulated 11 points, including six eliminations. Stalwart remained consistent in their fourth fixture, clinching 10 points. However, DRS yet again faced an arduous challenge and could only post a single point.

Match 5 - Erangel

Stronger Fakelove clinched the fifth match with 12 frags. T2K Esports, showcasing a magnificent performance, plundered 12 important points. Meanwhile, 4Mercial Vibes eliminated five enemies but couldn’t get any placement points in the end game of the PMPL Day 1.