PMPL 2023 Fall South Asia Day 2: Overall standings, overview, and more

When the PMPL Fall South Asia 2023 Day 2 ended, 4 Merical Vibes were still at the top. With above-average performances, this team secured 38 points from four matches, bringing their overall total to 91 points. NB Esports jumped three places to acquire the second rank with a total of 86 points after performing exceptionally well. They earned 53 points, including one Chicken Dinner and one podium finish.

Meanwhile, Skylightz Gaming made an impressive leap of six places, coming third with 68 points. Stalwart Esports had a tough day, sliding three places to the fifth rank with 53 points.

PMPL South Asia Fall Day 2 match-wise highlights

Match 1 - Miramar

4Mercial Vibes solidified their position on Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Stronger FakeLove emerged victorious in the first game of Day 2 after securing 10 frags. An outstanding performance by Bekujin, who claimed seven frags all by himself, contributed significantly to their success. Skylightz Gaming came third in terms of placement. Their impressive 10 frags allowed them to secure the second position with regard to match standings.

Match 2 - Sanhok

Seal Esports won this match, having obtained 11 eliminations and dealing over 2,100hp of damage. Kirito played a crucial role as the MVP in this game, securing five eliminations for the team. Meanwhile, DRS Gaming exhibited great patience and strategic focus on their placement points, ultimately accumulating seven points.

Overall standings after PMPL SA Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 3 - Miramar

In a thrilling final moment, King of Spades Mamba's exceptional 1v1 performance led his team to a resounding victory with an impressive 13 frags. NB also played admirably, eliminating 13 enemies and finishing with a total of 19 points. Skylightz and DRS had commendable performances as well, securing 10 and eight points, respectively.

Match 4 - Erangel

Skylightz Gaming demonstrated outstanding performance and got the Chicken Dinner in this PMPL game with an impressive 11 frags. Though 4Merical Vibes and DRS Gaming were eliminated early on, they still managed to secure nine and seven frags, respectively.

Match 5 - Miramar

After an intense 4v4 battle between NB Esports and RAW Officials, the fifth match was clinched by NB Esports with 20 kills. This team played with great determination, and Sekk was recognized as the MVP for securing six eliminations. RAW Officials managed to get nine crucial frag points, bringing their total match points to 15.