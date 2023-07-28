PMPL 2023 Fall South Asia Day 3: Overall standings, top five players, and more

After the completion of Day 3, 4Mercial Vibes retained their prime spot with 118 points and 84 eliminations in the PMPL 2023 Fall South Asia. The squad has not won any Chicken Dinners in their last eight matches. NB Esports has captured second place with 96 points after showcasing their consistent outing. Skylightz Gaming also remained in third place with 85 points.

High Voltage stood fourth with 82 points and two Chicken Dinners, followed by Deadeyes Guys. Stalwart Esports dropped to ninth spot with 69 points. Two popular organizations, IHC and DRS Gaming, finished 15th and 16th with 54 and 53 points, respectively. LEO Esports settled with 19th and 40 points.

In the kill leaderboard, East, Apex, and Dok from 4Mercial Vibes grabbed first, second, and fourth places with 25, 23, and 21 eliminations, respectively. HV Aero was third with 22 kills, while Nofear claimed fifth spot with 19.

Day 3 overview of PMPL South Asia Fall

Stalwart Esports claims ninth spot after Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Sanhok

Bad Intention delivered a magnificent showing in the first game and clinched the Chicken Dinner with 11 finishes. RAW Official decided to fight aggressively and took 15 points, including 11 frags. Meanwhile, 4Mercial Vibes claimed eight eliminations in this encounter.

Match 2 - Erangel

Deadeyes Guys from Nepal won the second match with 13 kills, exhibiting their insane teamwork. DRS Gaming also put in a good run and notched up 13 impressive points. LEO Esports obtained nine kills but could not find any position points there.

Match 3 - Erangel

High Voltage secured their first Chicken Dinner of this PMPL in the third match with eight kills. Meanwhile, ASL and Kings of Shades grabbed 12 and 11 points, respectively. Skylightz, Illumin8, and Raw garnered six points each there.

Overall standings after Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 4 - Miramar

High Voltage retained their rhythm in the fourth match as well, earning a second victory in a row with 15 finishes. SEAL Esports also contested astonishingly throughout the battle and posted 17 points to their name. Stalwart fought fiercely in the initial few zones, taking 10 eliminations.

Match 5 - Miramar

A Mabetex Esports found great momentum during the final battle of the PMPL Day 3, registering a much-needed win with 24 points. SEAL Esports had another lucrative game, collecting 18 points. Meanwhile, 4Mercial and DRS Gaming got eight points each.