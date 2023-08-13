PMPL 2023 Fall South Asia League Stage: Overall standings, finalists, overview, and more

The PMPL 2023 Fall South Asia's League, lasting for three weeks, has come to an end. Stalwart Esports, the reigning champions, have emerged as the leaders. While the team saw a slow start, they progressively improved after Week 1. They displayed exceptional performance and achieved a remarkable feat by being the sole squad to collect over 500 points. They ended the league with an impressive total of 516 points.

4Merical Vibes, another formidable team from Mongolia, showcased their dominance during Week 1 of the PMPL SA, although their performance experienced a decline in the subsequent week. Despite making a recovery in Week 3, this squad ultimately secured the second position with a total of 491 points. With that in mind, below are the teams that have qualified for PMPL South Asia Fall 2023's Finals.

Teams qualified for PMPL South Asia Fall 2023 Finals

Stalwart Esports 4Merical Vibes Skylightz Gaming Raw Esports T2K Esports Mabetex Esports NB Esports High Voltage DC DRS Gaming King of Spades SEAL LEO Esports IHC Esports Deadeyes Guys Stronger FakeLove We Own Illumin8

Skylightz Gaming, the standout performers from Nepal, consistently maintained their momentum from Day 1 and remained in the top three throughout both weeks. They concluded the competition with an impressive tally of 438 points. Remarkably, this team clinched victory in the highest number of matches, boasting a total of seven Chicken Dinners.

Top 8 teams of League Stage (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Raw Esports defied expectations through their unwavering performance, achieving a notable fourth place with a total of 423 points. Meanwhile, leveraging their experience, Trained to Kill successfully secured a position within the top five with 419 points.

DRS Gaming managed to recover from a shaky start and turned things around during Week 3, finishing in ninth place. Similarly, IHC Esports staged an impressive comeback following a tumultuous first two weeks.

PMPL SA Fall League Stage over standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Venom De, ASL Domination Crew, Bad Intention CMF, and JyanMaara Elementrix are four teams that were eliminated from the competition after failing to secure a spot in the Finals. Among them, Venom De might be the most disappointed, as they fell short of qualification by a single point.

Conversely, Stronger FakeLove and We Own Illumin8 could consider themselves fortunate, as they managed to secure their places in the Finals with a mere one-point advantage over Venom De.

The Grand Finals, slated to take place from August 18 to 20, will witness a reunion of this event's leading 16 teams from the overall league standings. Additionally, the best 12 squads from this PUBG Mobile event will book their seats in the PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Fall.