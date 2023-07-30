PMPL 2023 Fall South Asia Week 1: Overall standings, Day 5 highlights, and more

During the PMPL 2023 Fall South Asia Week 1, 4Merical Vibes asserted their dominance, securing the top position on Day 1 and maintaining their spot in all their matches. This squad has taken only two Chicken Dinners but, with 131 eliminations, managed to accumulate 185 points. Week 1 of this event's League Stage ended on July 30.

Skylightz Gaming, who'd displayed some poor performances priorly, began this PMPL Fall event on a positive note and are in second place with 150 points. Meanwhile, Mabetex Esports showed glimpses of brilliance and took the third spot with 147 points.

Stalwart Esports had an average first week. They settled for fourth place, while DRS Gaming's performances this week were unremarkable. This team is 15th.

Day 5 Overview of PMPL South Asia Fall

Match 1

4Merical Vibes topped Week 1 standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

On Day 1's first match of this PMPL event, T2K demonstrated excellent rotation and gameplay, clinching the victory with an impressive 16 frags. We Own Illunmin8 secured the second position with seven kills, while Skylightz Gaming — despite being eliminated early on — managed to obtain six frag points.

Match 2

Stalwart Esports emerged victorious in this game with nine kills, with six of them being taken by Icy single-handedly. 4Merical Vibes sneaked into second place, thanks to Apex922's MVP performance, while Mabetex secured the third spot with nine frags.

Match 3

In the third game that took place on Miramar, DRS Gaming utilized their advantageous positioning to come out on top. They secured eight eliminations. However, it was T2K Esports who displayed remarkable aggressiveness, killing 12 opponents. Meanwhile, Raw Officials achieved a respectable 11 points in this match.

Match 4

Week 1 overall standings of PMPL SA Fall (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Stalwart Esports' Action engaged in an exciting 1v2 in the final circle to get his team the win with eight frags. This game was played on Sanhok.

LEO Esports and 4Merical Vibes came second and third with seven and eight frags, respectively. T2K, despite being killed early on in this match, managed to grab seven important frag points.

Match 5

Venom De's well-rounded gameplay led them to secure the Chicken Dinner in this game, which took place on Erangel. The side obtained eight frags.

ASL Domination Crew came second with seven frags. Surprisingly, We Own Illumin8 managed to grab 10 frag points, even though they were eliminated in the initial stages of this game.

Match 6

In this Livik match, the top 12 teams of the PMPL Week 1 battled it out. Raw Esports won this game with six frags. Mabetex secured the second position with seven kills, while Skylightz ranked third with eight eliminations. The points earned in this match will go into the overall league standings.