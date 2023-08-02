PMPL 2023 Fall South Asia Week 2 Day 2: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

Stalwart Esports made significant progress in terms of overall rankings during Day 2 of the PMPL 2023 Fall South Asia. They now hold the second-place position with 225 points, only six points behind the long-standing leaders, 4Merical Vibes. The latter have maintained their top position since this event started. However, they did not have a great second week and currently sit at 231 points.

Raw Esports had a successful day, managing to climb six places and secure a spot in the top five with 184 points. Meanwhile, Skylightz slipped down a rank to finish in third place. High Voltage DC maintained its position in the overall rankings, securing the fourth-place position.

Week 2 Day 2 overview of PMPL South Asia Fall 2023

Match 1

Stalwart Esports jumped to second place after Week 2 Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

In the first match of Day 1, Skylightz Gaming showcased balanced gameplay and emerged victorious with nine frags. Leo Esports performed admirably, but their struggles with zone movement through open areas put them at a significant disadvantage. High Voltage performed impressively in this game, accumulating 12 points.

Match 2

Stronger FakeLove went berserk in Match 2 of Day 2 and accumulated 19 frag points. Refus — a member of this squad — alone took out nine enemies to become this game's MVP. However, it was King of Spades who won the match with six eliminations. High Voltage raked in seven important points.

Match 3

PMPL SA Overall leaderboard after Week 2 Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

In this PMPL Day 2 game, Stalwart Esports' strategic gameplay got them the win. However, it was NB Esports that claimed the top spot in terms of match standings with an impressive 13 eliminations. A member of this team, Mondo, stood out as the MVP with six eliminations.

Match 4

Leo Esports played a cautious game and secured the win with seven frags. Despite finishing third, Seal Esports dominated the match standings with an outstanding 13 frags, and their member SOULESS was recognized as this match's MVP for securing seven eliminations.

Match 5

This game, held on the Miramar map, saw IHC Esports closing the PMPL Day 2 with a victory and nine frags. Raw Esports displayed an incredible performance, eliminating 18 enemies and securing the second position, bringing their match points to 24.

Malik obtained seven eliminations, while Sky killed five enemies, contributing significantly to Raw Esports' impressive total.